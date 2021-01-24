Owasco: The history of the Grafton Johnson housing tract

The request from a resident on Adams Avenue arrived in December. They were asking about the history of their area, which included Adams Avenue and Letchworth Street. I began the research. On the wall near the foyer at the town hall is a 1920s map of Owasco school districts. One huge superimposed block was called the Grafton Johnson tract. The streets were laid out across from Owasco Road with many double lots. Adams Avenue was one of them.
My newspaper search found a small paragraph titled, ”Owasco Farm Sold." The year was 1908. The article further stated, ”The Van Duyne Farm of 58 acres was sold by D. E. French of this City to Grafton Johnson,” and continued, “The acreage will eventually be sold into building lots."
Grafton Johnson was a bachelor. He lived in a home that was one of the last lots on Adams Avenue. His real estate company was called General Realty Co. The selling of the many lots must have proved quite profitable. The buyers would purchase two lots to prevent someone building next door. Street after street and their vacant building lots were swept up by the public. In 1917, Grafton Johnson sold nine canning factories in Indiana to the Wilson meat packing company. Was the original purchase money for the canning factories amassed by him from the Owasco enterprise?
We can now fast-forward to the year 1929 and the Depression years. Grafton Johnson was now buying foreclosed property in Monroe County and Rochester. He was gaining a reputation for purchasing subdivisions that were suffering financial stress — Maple Terrace subdivision and James Street Terrace, to name a few. In 1931, he was purchasing foreclosed property in Camillus. Edgewood Gardens and Camillus Terrace properties now came under his control and eventual resale.
I read the names of the people who lost their homes in the Depression. There were many ethnic names of Italians, Irish and Polish folk. I could not help but sympathize. Losing their homes in foreclosure and living the American dream of owning property was lost to them. I hope they persevered and recovered.
In conclusion, I am pleased to share this history dating back to 1908 with the present owners of homes on Owasco Road, Adams, Van Duyne, Hazlehurst, Stryker, French Avenue, Aldrich, Shearin and Argyle, Letchworth (formerly Hanckel Street) and Zoar. You were all part of the Grafton Johnson tract. Also on the map were streets called Craigie and Arcadia. They do not exist now. Patrick Doyle, our code enforcement officer, looked at the map with me and explained they are called “paper” streets. They exist on paper, but not now.
I would like to invite the residents of these streets to visit the town hall when the building is reopened to the public. We are closed now because of the pandemic. Review the map on the wall and find your home.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.