Owasco: The history of the Grafton Johnson housing tract

The request from a resident on Adams Avenue arrived in December. They were asking about the history of their area, which included Adams Avenue and Letchworth Street. I began the research. On the wall near the foyer at the town hall is a 1920s map of Owasco school districts. One huge superimposed block was called the Grafton Johnson tract. The streets were laid out across from Owasco Road with many double lots. Adams Avenue was one of them.

My newspaper search found a small paragraph titled, ”Owasco Farm Sold." The year was 1908. The article further stated, ”The Van Duyne Farm of 58 acres was sold by D. E. French of this City to Grafton Johnson,” and continued, “The acreage will eventually be sold into building lots."

Grafton Johnson was a bachelor. He lived in a home that was one of the last lots on Adams Avenue. His real estate company was called General Realty Co. The selling of the many lots must have proved quite profitable. The buyers would purchase two lots to prevent someone building next door. Street after street and their vacant building lots were swept up by the public. In 1917, Grafton Johnson sold nine canning factories in Indiana to the Wilson meat packing company. Was the original purchase money for the canning factories amassed by him from the Owasco enterprise?

