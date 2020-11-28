Owasco: Visiting the Festival of Trees at the Ward O'Hara museum

The year 2020 will soon draw to a close. What a year! I reflected on all that has happened, and saw my year had begun and will close with the Festival of Trees at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Education Center. This eighth year of the festival promises to be a bright spot and diversion during a difficult time. We all need some fun now. Tradition, too!

On Jan. 13, 2020, my daughter Lynne and I visited the museum. All the trees were still set up, the voting finished. I was told they had over 4,000 visitors. We marveled at the variety, and I was enchanted to see the second place winner was Brookside Veterinary Clinic. The staff had placed pictures of clients' family pets (including the one shown with this column) as their submission. He is my friend Andrea's Mortimer T. Katt, and golly, Mortimer doesn't look too happy in his New Year's celebration hat! He looked like my Molly, so I took extra time to view that tree. I also made a mental note to join in on the fun and help decorate a tree come December.

The plan was to do a nature theme, highlighting a garden. Everything should be handmade. The first ornament would be Judge Robert Contiguglia's milkweed pod duck. He had made many of them to give away to friends. He brought them to the sportsmen's club on Rockefeller Road. My son-in-law Scott came home with one. I loved it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}