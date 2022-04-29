Owasco Watershed Lake Association: A call for action

Since 1988, OWLA has been the nonprofit membership-based organization that works to preserve, protect and restore Owasco Lake and its watershed for future generations to enjoy and explore. In these past 34 years, OWLA has consistently been the voice of the lake to educate everyone on this finite resource and to be better stewards with its boots-on-the-ground approach.

Residents within the watershed, those who drink the public water and those who are attracted to spend time swimming, boating and fishing on Owasco’s waters all are impacted by its powerful effect on the area both economically and socially. Many people are looking for ways to help and assist in restoring, protecting and preserving the lake and its watershed by joining OWLA.

They are joining OWLA due to its membership-based approach on this mutual goal. We can accomplish much more than we could if we were alone. We are called to give to society in our own unique ways. We are volunteers ready, willing and able to get our hands dirty and our feet wet. We take on projects that benefit both the water and the watershed. Every society is defined by how its mission and purpose plays out in everyday life. OWLA is an organization with a long history and a consistent voice.

OWLA’s mission remains to inform and engage our membership and the public in discussion, forums, media presentations, web-based references and events. We hold six educational public forums annually. In addition, classroom science classes learn about a watershed and OWLA continues to sponsor the Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in Plain English. Starting in 2021, the newsletter was reborn as the Voice of the Lake with six editions per year to members. The message is to support the wise use of land and water, and to minimize pollution of all types. Inviting professionals to discuss scientific research-based findings on potential and actual threats of the waters and watershed of Owasco Lake allows for educated conversation and dialogue.

Taking this research-based theory and applying it to mitigation projects such as surveying ravines for the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid, training citizen scientists to survey for harmful algal blooms during the summer months in 27 zones around Owasco Lake, funding for roadside ditch remediation and planting rain gardens and riparian buffers are examples of our activities within the watershed. There is so much more to do, and careful thought and deliberation goes into annual Plans of Work for OWLA volunteers to participate in.

During the past two years, OWLA has had to adjust and embrace ever-expanding technology and to accept the virtual communication opportunities for its membership-based organization. It became apparent that the organization’s bylaws needed amending. On June 1, during the annual OWLA general membership meeting, which will be held virtually, a resolution will be presented for vote to adopt the revisions. Please refer to owla.org to read the proposed bylaws in their entirety. The changes are primarily to address participation in a meeting of the board or committee by means of a conference call, video communication or similar communication equipment or program that allows all persons participating in the meeting to hear each other, see pertinent visuals and respond at the same time. Participation by such means constitutes presence in person at a meeting, and permits voting by the same means.

On June 22, the OWLA Board of Directors is pleased to host a face-to-face membership event in collaboration with the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Business After Five at the Owasco Yacht Club. The 2021-2022 Annual Report of OWLA will be presented, newly elected officers will be introduced, and the 2022-2023 Plan of Work will be announced. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 22, register with the chamber of commerce and tell them you are OWLA members. More information will follow on the owla.org website.

Ann Robson is president-elect of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.

