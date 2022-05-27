Owasco Watershed Lake Association: Join us for an evening on the lake

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Five networking event at Owasco Yacht Club from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Members and nonmembers of both organizations are invited to come and learn more about OWLA and sample small bites and sip Finger Lakes wine while overlooking beautiful Owasco Lake. Drifters on Owasco will be preparing the food and the Owasco Yacht Club has graciously let us use their beautiful club for a night of mingling, education and fun. Everyone should be sure to bring their business cards for a chance to win a glass mosaic of Owasco Lake created by OWLA board member Nancy Hart, or an oil painting of the view from the Owasco Yacht Club painted by board member Meg Vanek. Updates from OWLA, Drifters and the Owasco Yacht Club will get you ready for summer on Owasco Lake!

Outgoing President Dana Hall will give a brief overview of the work OWLA has accomplished during his tenure, and incoming President Ann Robson will talk about some of the plans OWLA has for the future. OWLA will be sharing its new poster display created by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES graphic art students to help tell the story about OWLA’s efforts, and OWLA board members will be happy to talk one-on-one with you about what OWLA does and what we plan to do in the future.

Also in June, OWLA will hold its virtual Annual Meeting for all members at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, to vote on board member positions and changes to the bylaws. Per our bylaws, any current member of OWLA (one vote per membership) is encouraged to participate in the voting through a simple Zoom poll. After this business is concluded, an open discussion will be held about OWLA’s planned projects and programs for 2022 and beyond. All are encouraged to participate in this discussion. Share your thoughts and opinions on protecting Owasco Lake and its watershed, and what you think needs attention. To attend the Annual Meeting and learn more about OWLA activities, visit owla.org.

OWLA is a hands-on, boots-dirty, take-action, not-for-profit organization. Although we are not lake “police,'' we do whatever we can to protect and restore our precious Owasco Lake. We educate and inform at every opportunity. From finding and suppressing the deadly hemlock woolly adelgid that, left unchecked, will kill the hemlock forests, to working with farmers to create runoff filtration buffers, OWLA serves to protect the Owasco Lake watershed through science-based, cutting-edge technology, funding projects, fighting invasive species and tracking down excessive nutrients entering the lake.

Because OWLA is a citizen-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, we are only as strong as our membership. A growing membership helps us raise our voice loud and clear, and OWLA board members will be on hand at the June 22 event to help you join the cause. Membership dues start at only $5 for students to $50 for the entire family. If you live near the lake, enjoy recreation on the lake or depend on the lake for your drinking water and/or your business, you need to join OWLA!

To register for the June 22 Business After Five at Owasco Yacht Club event, contact the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce at cayugacountychamber.com.

For more information on the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.

