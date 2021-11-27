Owasco: What's in a name in Owasco (part one)

Rose Cuddeback Roser (Larry) recently gave the town of Owasco a scrapbook belonging to her grandmother Bertha Cuddeback. The book began in 1937 and her daughter-in-law Helen Eberhardt Cuddeback continued the clipping and pasting in 1954. Helen passed away this year on June 4 at the age of 97. Howard, her husband of 79 years, passed away Jan, 23.

Bertha used the frugal method of reusing an old thick hardcover book. Flour and water became her glue. The items were neatly pasted on top of the printed pages. The 195-page book contained the area’s local news and obituaries.

One item caught my eye, and I thought the present Citizen readers would enjoy the humor from this old clipping that was saved by Helen Cuddeback.

Grace Chase, the local Owasco correspondent for the newspapers in 1954, wrote that it was written by Minnie Tippett and taken from the files of the Moravia paper. According to Grace, Minnie gave her writing to Dot Wilson “over 50 years ago,” placing it written and published in 1904.

Owasco has 6 WARDS, 4 HOUSES with 2 HALLS and 1 GARRETT and is surrounded by 3 HILLS. Although most of our settlers are European, there are 3 BROWNS and only 5 WHITES. Our citizens are not particularly noted for their ponderousness but there are 5 that are BIGGER than others and only 1 POWERS in opposition. The people are not narrow-minded as there are 3 BROADHEADS. No sages, but 7 DEWITTS.

A peace loving community, but we have 3 BADMANS and 1 STRYKER. We are told that Job was a meek man, but we have 1 MEEKER. Of the royal family of Stuarts, Owasco is represented by 1 CHAMBERLAIN. Although February 14th has not yet arrived, we have 3 VALENTINES.

Ours is a prohibition town, we have 2 WELLS and 1 DRINKWATER. Your scribe notices there are 12 CHURCHES yet this is a small town. When Adam names his numerous descendants he said, “Let all the rest be called SMITH so 5 settled here.

Sore throats are prevalent here, but we have only 4 TIPPETTS. Although not the season for strawberries, we have 4 WILSONS. We have no summers but strange to say we have 3 WINTERS and 2 FROSTS. Destitute of trees, we have 5 BRANCHES. Our male sex is not partial to beards, so we have 9 SHAVERS. Cornfields are bare, yet we have 6 HUCKS. We have no bakery, but we have 9 BAKERS. No hotel, but 9 PORTERS. Musical instruments are many but we have only 4 REEDS. Not wholly free of debt, we have 1 DUNBAR.

Strolling through our quiet town I encounter 1 FOX, 2 PEACOCKS, and 7 DRAKES. The biblical names are represented by ABRAM, ISAAC, JACOB, also HAM and 1 doubting THOMAS. For quietness our town is remarkable for there is LES NOYES. — M. I. T.

In December, I will feature part two, concluding with Grace Chase's update in 1954, strolling in the village noting the new family names. She added to the list in her own humorous fashion. I wrote this poem for Grace's 80th birthday. I think this captures the spirit of the Village of Owasco.

A village is a busy place,

It’s made by folks working and living.

It’s built on years of memories;

And days of caring and giving.

My friend Grace lives down there;

Across from the village store.

All roads lead to her house,

And the path runs to her door.

A friendly greeting of welcome.

A chat and a warm cup of tea;

She is such a fun lady,

And a special friend to me.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Todd Gaglianese assisted with research and securing photos for this column.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0