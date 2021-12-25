Owasco: What's in a name in Owasco (part two)

For Christmas this year, I want to complete part 2 of the November column taken from the Bertha Cuddeback scrapbook compiled in 1937. The list of family names woven into a satirical expose written by Minnie Tippett was very humorous.

Grace Chase was the Owasco correspondent for The Citizen. She continued this updated version in 1954.

Reading this over just to be a copycat, I strolled about our town Owasco in March of 1954 to see what I could see and came up with this in and about the village.

Right now Homberg’s are the rage, but we still have 1 DERBY. The McCoy’s have all disappeared but we have 2 MORGANS lurking about. We have a reputation for not being too friendly but we do have a HART. The grist mill is gone, but we still have a MILLER. The lake is 2 miles away, but we have SHORES in the village. Almost everyone has a car, but we have only one RYDER. We have quite a bit of illness still we have but one PAYNE.

1 HARE foraging in 1 GREENFIELD got 1 SHORT tail caught in 2 GERES while running from the only HUNTER we have in town. We are not very amorous, but we have 4 SWAYNES. The place is still peace loving and we have 1 BADMAN left. We have a piped water system but there is a STILLWELL on the road to the village.

Trolley cars are long forgotten, but we have a CARMAN. As well as we love to eat, we have but 1 BAKER and 1 COOK. We have good roads but watch out for the HILL on the main road entrance, and a HOLE on the north road exit. The only PORTER we have is still waiting for a hotel.

From the land of heather, we have only 1 SCOTT. We must be more narrow-minded than 50 years ago because there is only 1 BROADHEAD left. We are thought to be Caucasian’s but there are only 2 WHITES. We have no horses, but do have I GROOM. We are all quite free but there is one who is FREER.

We must be getting more WILD, because we have only 1 CHURCH. We consider ourselves fairly well educated but there are still 2 who are GREEN.

By the time you get through this you will be FULLER of the knowledge of your neighbors than you were and I did quite a bit of chasing to get it for you. Did I say chasing? Well, that’s me CHASE.

Owasco: What's in a name in Owasco (part one) Rose Cuddeback Roser (Larry) recently gave the town of Owasco a scrapbook belonging to her grandmother Bertha Cuddeback. The book began in 193…

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Todd Gaglianese assisted with research and securing photos for this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0