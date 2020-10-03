Owasco: With help from Nucor, shields come to Owasco veterans park

Owasco Town Supervisor Edward Wagner met with me recently to discuss the addition of five ornate metal shields to be mounted soon on the brick wall behind the service flags at the Owasco Veterans Memorial Park. They will provide a visual remembrance and are symbolic of the sacrifice of the town of Owasco’s military veterans. They represent each branch of the service. The 753 names inscribed on the brick pavers in the ground and in a sweeping arc are in front of and facing the flags.

We walked to the park from the town hall in balmy sunshine. The flags were all flying at half-mast. Ed explained they have done so since the COVID-19 pandemic affected our country. The sound of them furling in the breeze affected me deeply — especially now. We have recently recorded the dramatic death toll of 200,000 in America due to the virus.

The beautiful shields, each weighing about 30 pounds, were donated by Nucor Steel, of Auburn, and Nucor Vulcraft, of Chemung. The vision of this tribute belongs to Mike Boudreau. He is the son-in-law of Pat Holtz and an employee at Nucor. I talked with Mike for this column, and asked him how this all came about.