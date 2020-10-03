Owasco: With help from Nucor, shields come to Owasco veterans park

Owasco Town Supervisor Edward Wagner met with me recently to discuss the addition of five ornate metal shields to be mounted soon on the brick wall behind the service flags at the Owasco Veterans Memorial Park. They will provide a visual remembrance and are symbolic of the sacrifice of the town of Owasco’s military veterans. They represent each branch of the service. The 753 names inscribed on the brick pavers in the ground and in a sweeping arc are in front of and facing the flags.
We walked to the park from the town hall in balmy sunshine. The flags were all flying at half-mast. Ed explained they have done so since the COVID-19 pandemic affected our country. The sound of them furling in the breeze affected me deeply — especially now. We have recently recorded the dramatic death toll of 200,000 in America due to the virus.
The beautiful shields, each weighing about 30 pounds, were donated by Nucor Steel, of Auburn, and Nucor Vulcraft, of Chemung. The vision of this tribute belongs to Mike Boudreau. He is the son-in-law of Pat Holtz and an employee at Nucor. I talked with Mike for this column, and asked him how this all came about.
He explained that he drove by our memorial each day on his way to work as the coordinator in the IT department at Nucor. He saw the five service flags and thought of the metal shields the company had made for the auction for its veterans home in Rochester. Pat Holtz had told me, “You know, Nucor does a lot for the veterans.” She mentioned the home in Rochester, and Mike explained it to me further and how the veterans shields came about. Nucor built the home for ailing veterans returning home and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The home houses 14 veterans. Each year, a golf tournament is held to raise funds for the home. John Slovak made the initial five veterans shields and powder coated them a steel gray color for the auction."
Mike Boudreau thought of those shields, and asked John if he would make five for the Owasco Veterans Memorial Park.
Nucor Vulcraft of Chemung paid for the steel and labor. John Slovak suggested they be painted in the service colors of each branch. Jason Curtis, general manager of Nucor in Auburn, paid for the powder coating. I can assure you, they are beautiful and very heavy!
Ed Wagner told me he wants to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony near Veterans Day to dedicate the completion of the memorial brick wall displaying the service shields. Three feet of brick was added to raise the height of the wall to accommodate the shields. Ed also told me a cap over the wall will be lit.
He also hopes to install an all-weather-proof touch screen computer at the site so families can type in the names of their veterans. The computer will give them a bio and location of the inscribed pavers. The list and names of the Owasco veterans are presently viewable on the town of Owasco website.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
