This summer, I had the tremendous opportunity to work as an intern with the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. I began my summer internship a week after completing my sophomore year at Colgate University, and just recently concluded it in the first week of August. Coming into this summer, I was excited to contribute my studies toward the Owasco Lake community. Now, after two months of hands-on work in the field and in the office, I find that not only have I been able to contribute to the betterment of Owasco Lake but I have learned more than I could have ever anticipated.
Within my first few days on the job, I was quickly made familiar with the Owasco Lake watershed, as well as its many sub-watersheds. Drew Snell, the watershed inspector, helped get me acquainted with the watershed and the complex role he plays in monitoring what happens throughout the 208-square-mile area. Throughout the summer, I assisted Drew with several projects, including weekly watershed inspections, the installation of invasive species awareness signs at boat launches, and the establishment of the Owasco tree replacement nursery to be used for shoreline buffer plantings.
I also participated in OWLA’s tributary sampling program to help monitor nutrient concentrations entering Owasco Lake. With the ultimate goal of narrowing in on nutrient hot spots in mind, we conducted four rounds of sampling at various tributaries throughout the watershed. In partnership with Upstate Freshwater Institute, water samples were analyzed for an array of parameters. After finding several consistencies and correlations in the data, OWLA now plans to use this data to better understand and mitigate nutrient loading into Owasco Lake.
In collaboration with the Nature Conservancy, I participated in a Bank Erosion Hazard Indez assessment of the Dutch Hollow sub-watershed. BEHI is a model used to assess stream bank erosion condition and potential. As stream banks throughout the watershed erode, sediment is transported downstream and eventually into the lake. To help narrow in on segments of Dutch Hollow with the highest erodibility potential, we conducted on-foot observation of the streams. While walking through the streams, we recorded measurements and observations that will be used to conduct stream bank stabilization projects, ultimately reducing the erosion and transport of sediments into the lake.
I was also made familiar with geographic information system software, and used it to assist in the creation of an Owasco Lake watershed model. I used Owasco Lake watershed stream data and New York state road data to narrow in on each location in the watershed where a stream crosses under a road and precisely mark the location of each culvert. This data will be used to better understand the ways in which water flows from head water streams, under roadways and ultimately into the lake.
In the last few weeks of my internship, I played a role assisting with the Owasco Lake harmful algal bloom surveillance program. This program consists of volunteers who are trained by the Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct weekly surveillance of their shoreline “zone” looking for HABs. When blooms are observed, volunteers send an online report to the DEC and safely collect a water sample that is transported to Upstate Freshwater Institute for analysis. All reports of HABs are made publicly available through the DEC’s website. The HABs surveillance program increases awareness for the abundance of HABs in Owasco Lake between property owners, the general public and scientists, all of whom play a large role in reducing the prevalence of HABs.
As I reflect on this summer that seems to have gone by in the blink of an eye, I am taken aback by the invaluable experiences I was able to obtain in just a few short months. Each task and project that I took part in allowed me to gain a great insight into the Owasco Lake watershed, its inner workings and the complex role that surrounding communities and organizations play in helping conserve our sector of the Finger Lakes. Through my internship with OWLA, I have met some of the most generous, passionate and hard-working people who genuinely care for the betterment of Owasco Lake. This summer has strengthened my appreciation for my hometown community and my time spent on Owasco Lake, and has inspired me to continue contributing to and learning from the beautiful environments that I am surrounded by each and every day.