OWLA: Annual Owasco Lake symposium available to watch online

You can still attend the annual Bob Brower annual scientific symposium! Just go to owla.org! Visitors can savor each presentation separately by clicking on each segment. Revisiting the March 6 symposium on the website increases the opportunity to walk away with so much understanding!
Here are brief summaries of the symposium presentations:
• Dr. John Halfman, professor of geoscience and environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith College, and research scientist at the Finger Lakes Institute, has been testing Owasco Lake water and reporting the findings since 2005. When he started, Owasco Lake scored the lowest in water quality compared to seven other Finger Lakes. The highest risk factor was high phosphorus counts in water samples from the south end of Owasco Lake. Since then, Dr. Halfman has correlated poor water quality to frequency and intensity of rainfall causing nutrient-rich runoff, impacting lake quality at the points where tributaries, including the Owasco Inlet, flow into the lake.
• Dr. Dana Hall, president of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, a retired aerospace engineer who worked on the Hubble Telescope and the International Space Station, has been coordinating the local effort to save hemlock trees from the invasive insect hemlock wooly adelgid. If left unchecked, it will kill the hemlocks growing on steep hills and slopes in gullies and gorges, endangering the lake with unchecked erosion. The Cornell Hemlock Initiative has started training and organizing volunteers to inventory the hemlocks and assess their condition. Local volunteers called the Hemlock Hunters surveyed 17 watershed properties located in ravines. They found thousands of hemlocks along and down steep hillsides. Most of the hemlocks are infested. OWLA is supporting the effort to save the hemlocks by contributing $25,000 to have insecticide applied to the lower sections of each tree this spring before warm weather stimulates spread.
• Dr. Catherine McGlynn, aquatic invasive species specialist at Cornell University, focused on describing the sources of invasives. Many are carried here in boat ballast water from Europe (milfoil, starry stonewort), Asia (hydrilla) and South America and Africa (water hyacinth). Yellow flag iris and water lilies are also invasive and should be contained. Zebra mussels, fishhook water flea and bloody red shrimp are transported in boat ballast as microscopic organisms. The round goby is in ballast water from western Asian ships. Aquariums, if disposed of in lakes and rivers, can introduce invasives. Dr. McGlynn asks that all aquariums be “rehoused," or disposed in trash away from waterways. It is very important educate the public on how to inspect boats and drain, clean and dry them to make sure invasive plants and animals are not spread from lake to lake. Watershed stewards can teach boaters how to prevent the spread of invasives. Dr. McGlynn would like to be informed about invasive aquatic plants and animals to track their locations and movement throughout the region.
• Laura Klaiber, of the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute, talked about soil management techniques. Many are emerging to help farmers reduce loss of fertilizer, lengthen the growing season and increase productivity. Ms. Klaiber’s data suggests the loss of topsoil and erosion is cut roughly in half when underground tiles are routing and filtering the water. It is very clear that when manure is spread in winter, erosion and runoff is accelerated if rain or snow occurs before the manure is tilled into the ground. Owasco Lake has had problems with cow manure washing into the lake. Laura’s data shows less than one pound of soil lost from fields when drainage is effective and manure is injected into the dirt or plowed under.
• Dr. Todd Walter, of Cornell University, presented “Owasco Lake’s 9 Element Plan.” Dr. Walter spoke of the challenge of collecting “reliable data” required for public funding, which has caused many changes in water sampling and testing protocols. OWLA volunteers have been devoted to collecting water samples for decades. The need to include flow rates of water as well as nutrient content, however, has caused past testing to be no longer useful. OWLA volunteers have been specially trained to measure flow rates where a water sample is taken. Now, two years of new data has been gathered and Dr. Walter has used the data to create “model calibration” with the Soil and Water Assessment Tool. The good news is that all past data is now gathered and saved for other uses. The new data is useful in creating models needed to document state and federal funding requirements.
Takeaway action items:
• Volunteers are needed for hemlock hunting.
• Stewards will teach boat owners how to remove invasive species from boats.
• Watch for invasive species and let Catherine McGlynn know where you find them.
• Do not dump aquariums in waters. Dispose of “algal balls” in trash.
• Join OWLA!
For more information, to view this year’s symposium or to join OWLA, please visit owla.org.
Gilda Brower is a member of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association Board of Directors. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.