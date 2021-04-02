OWLA: Annual Owasco Lake symposium available to watch online

• Dr. Catherine McGlynn, aquatic invasive species specialist at Cornell University, focused on describing the sources of invasives. Many are carried here in boat ballast water from Europe (milfoil, starry stonewort), Asia (hydrilla) and South America and Africa (water hyacinth). Yellow flag iris and water lilies are also invasive and should be contained. Zebra mussels, fishhook water flea and bloody red shrimp are transported in boat ballast as microscopic organisms. The round goby is in ballast water from western Asian ships. Aquariums, if disposed of in lakes and rivers, can introduce invasives. Dr. McGlynn asks that all aquariums be “rehoused," or disposed in trash away from waterways. It is very important educate the public on how to inspect boats and drain, clean and dry them to make sure invasive plants and animals are not spread from lake to lake. Watershed stewards can teach boaters how to prevent the spread of invasives. Dr. McGlynn would like to be informed about invasive aquatic plants and animals to track their locations and movement throughout the region.