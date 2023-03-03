People who study the Earth see that our climate is changing. Earth's temperature has gone up about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. This may not seem like much, but small changes in Earth's temperature can have big effects. Changes to Earth’s climate driven by increased human emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases are already having widespread effects on the environment: glaciers and ice sheets are shrinking, plant and animal geographic ranges are shifting, localized rain events are increasing, and plants and trees are blooming sooner.

Do you wonder what the effect of climate change has on Owasco Lake? The 2023 Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in “Plain English” will address this subject from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at Auburn Public Theater. Through the generosity of the Brower family, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association is organizing this free annual symposium. The New York Chapter of American Water Works is offering three continuing education units to professional engineers and water and waste treatment operators who attend. To make this available to as many as possible, we are offering options to attend in person or from anywhere virtually. Visit owla.org to register and choose your option for this hybrid event. The symposium will also be of interest to the general public, school groups and anyone who enjoys recreation or drinks the water from Owasco Lake.

Leading off the morning’s presentations will be the assistant director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Office of Climate Change, Mark Lowery, who will speak on "Climate Change Impacts in New York: New York State Rises to the Challenge." This presentation will explore climate change basics, including effects and impacts on our resources and residents, and the state’s response — specifically, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and the Community Risk and Resiliency Act. Resources to assist communities in their efforts to enhance environmental quality and protect public health will be included.

Next, Dr. John Halfman, professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and research scientist at the Finger Lakes Institute, will present "Status of Owasco Lake: 2022." Professor Halfman has spent more than a decade investigating water quality trends, nutrient loading issues and the drivers for cyanobacteria blooms in the Finger Lakes. His talk presents data and observations from mid-lake and shore monitoring during 2022.

"Behavioral Science of Agricultural Practice Change" is the title of the talk to be given by the Evidn team of Katri Haantera and Marissa Jordan. Evidn is an international behavioral science company that specializes in the design, delivery and evaluation of large-scale programs that create sustained change. They lead behavioral change projects in New York state across agriculture and sustainability sectors. A large focus of Katri’s work is delivering behavioral science skills training and capacity building with local watershed organizations. Marissa specializes in community engagement and helps drive positive change and cooperation between multiple agencies. Together, they will share learnings and insights from applying key theories and frameworks that are useful for identifying attitudinal and behavioral drivers and barriers. A case study of the Our Owasco behavioral change project will demonstrate a community-driven approach toward increasing the adoption of soil health management practices in the Owasco watershed.

Dr. Andrew Brainard’s talk, "A Change is Going to Come, but Will We Know? The Value of Long-term Lake Monitoring," will round out the morning’s presentations. Andrew is a senior research scientist with the Upstate Freshwater Institute, focusing on how freshwater ecosystems are impacted by human activities, including invasive species, climate change and emerging contaminants. Long-term lake monitoring is essential to document changing conditions, including trends in lake trophic indicators and water temperatures observed in New York lakes.

Since 1988, OWLA has been a citizen-based guardian of Owasco Lake and its watershed. OWLA is a hands-on, boots-dirty, take-action not-for-profit organization. We do whatever we can to help protect and restore Owasco Lake. We educate and inform at every opportunity. We invite you to join us at the 2023 Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in “Plain English." We exist because local people like you care enough about the Finger Lakes to want to make a difference. If this sounds like you, then visit owla.org to learn more.