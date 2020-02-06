OWLA: Area businesses support Owasco Lake stewardship through donations

Winter, arriving late in central New York, brought with it a sense of relief to Owasco Lake. Her water levels were intentionally lowered so that the invasive species near the shores would be exposed and partially controlled. Lower water temperature put the overly abundant algae into retreat. Drinking water for 40,000-plus people entered the system without concern. A serene quiet fell over the lake and its 208-square-mile watershed.

While the lake enjoys a quiet winter, Owasco Watershed Lake Association volunteers are busier than ever. As the new decade begins, OWLA is focusing on sediment reduction and ditch remediation, water sampling, watershed awareness and membership growth. OWLA is an organization of volunteers and is able to achieve these goals only with outside financial support. It relies on all members of the community to join its commitment to the health of the lake.

Community support not only enables us to deal with the issues facing our lake, it also helps the organization secure state and foundation monies. A special thank you goes to the following businesses that supported us in our recent campaign: Bartolotta Brothers Furniture, Aversa Agency Inc., Dickman Farms, Mack Studios, Cayuga Phoenix Properties LLC and Lyons National Bank, as well as those who wish to remain anonymous.

Protecting Owasco Lake is not the job of one group. It is the responsibility of everyone living in the watershed, as well as those drinking its water. Please consider joining us with an annual membership, available on our website, owla.org. Every new member gives OWLA the needed clout when approaching those in our state who make decisions regarding financial support and environmentally sound progress. We also invite all of those who wish to support our efforts to restore, preserve and maintain Owasco Lake to make a donation through owla.org.

Linda Vitale is chair of the membership committee of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, visit owla.org.

