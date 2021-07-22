OWLA: Association to begin 2021 tributary sampling project

Following are the sampling sites for 2021: Dutch Hollow Brook at East Lake Road, Sucker Brook at East Lake Road, Owasco Inlet at Walpole Road north of Groton, Owasco Inlet at Route 90 in Locke, Owasco Inlet on West Cayuga Street in Moravia, and Veness Brook at West Lake Road. Samples will be processed at Upstate Freshwater Institute in Syracuse. The results will be shared as they become available. Once these 2021 results are evaluated against the SWAT model, OWLA will receive instructions on how and where to best proceed for the 2022 sampling project.

Owasco Lake has the largest ratio of lake size to watershed of any the Finger Lakes. Although Owasco Lake is only 11 square miles in size, it drains a 208-square-mile watershed. A watershed this size includes numerous diverse users, each with their own unique set of needs, wants and concerns for how they utilize the watershed and the lake — recreational users (boaters, swimmers), fishermen, business owners, lakeshore homeowners, agriculture, towns and municipalities, those who drink the water from the lake, those who have wells within the watershed, and more. All are impacted by the quality of water in the lake and the watershed. As more and more data become available, the ultimate goal is to look across all users within the watershed and help them understand; 1) how what they are currently doing can impact the lake and the watershed, and 2) what more they can do that will help improve, protect and restore the lake.