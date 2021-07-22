OWLA: Association to begin 2021 tributary sampling project

Now that the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are mostly behind us, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association will renew its water quality sampling of tributaries flowing into Owasco Lake.
This year’s sampling project will build off previous sampling projects, with this year’s data being used to support and validate the Nine Elements Plan watershed soil and water assessment tool (SWAT) model recently completed by the Cornell University Department of Biological & Environmental Engineering in conjunction with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, EcoLogic LLC, and the New York State Water Resources Institute. You can read more about the SWAT model and the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan by visiting cayugacounty.us
This year, OWLA volunteers will be working closely with members of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Inspection Division staff to ensure all proper sampling protocols are followed. OWLA will be taking three samples per site each month from July through November — two samples each month on prescheduled dates, and once each month within 12 hours of a significant rain event. OWLA will receive instructions from the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development team regarding where and when to take the rain event samples. Individual site samples will include nutrient loading, turbidity and flow. These sampling timing parameters will help agencies utilizing the data to: 1) capture site-specific data and knowledge, 2) estimate nutrient loading from specific practices and locations, and 3) test management ("what if?") scenarios.
Following are the sampling sites for 2021: Dutch Hollow Brook at East Lake Road, Sucker Brook at East Lake Road, Owasco Inlet at Walpole Road north of Groton, Owasco Inlet at Route 90 in Locke, Owasco Inlet on West Cayuga Street in Moravia, and Veness Brook at West Lake Road. Samples will be processed at Upstate Freshwater Institute in Syracuse. The results will be shared as they become available. Once these 2021 results are evaluated against the SWAT model, OWLA will receive instructions on how and where to best proceed for the 2022 sampling project.
Owasco Lake has the largest ratio of lake size to watershed of any the Finger Lakes. Although Owasco Lake is only 11 square miles in size, it drains a 208-square-mile watershed. A watershed this size includes numerous diverse users, each with their own unique set of needs, wants and concerns for how they utilize the watershed and the lake — recreational users (boaters, swimmers), fishermen, business owners, lakeshore homeowners, agriculture, towns and municipalities, those who drink the water from the lake, those who have wells within the watershed, and more. All are impacted by the quality of water in the lake and the watershed. As more and more data become available, the ultimate goal is to look across all users within the watershed and help them understand; 1) how what they are currently doing can impact the lake and the watershed, and 2) what more they can do that will help improve, protect and restore the lake.
We encourage each of you to become aware of your watershed impact. We owe it to ourselves, our children and our grandchildren to think about what we can do differently and better.
Ken Kudla is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.