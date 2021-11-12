OWLA: Better ditches mean better water

Driving around Owasco Lake's primarily rural watershed, have you noticed the increasing number of roadside ditches that no longer possess bare dirt walls, but have green grass growing in them or are lined with large rocks? Do you know that much of this work was accomplished through a public and private funding agreement? Without the private money, many of these erosion prevention projects would not have been completed. Our roadside ditches are estimated to contribute at least 22% of the soil and nutrients flowing into Owasco Lake.

As you have likely heard many times before, brown water laden with phosphorous and clearer water laden with nitrogen arriving into our lake are major contributors to the potential of harmful algal blooms and their toxic byproducts. One of our best efforts to minimize these is to improve our ditches to reduce erosion and runoff. Fortunately, we are lucky to have personnel at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District who have the expertise to “fix” these ditches. They acquire grants from various state and federal programs, and some of these require a 25% cost sharing match by private sources, like property owners or nonprofit organizations.

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association is one such group. OWLA initiated a small ditch remediation program in 2016 with donated funds. A few fire lane ditches were remediated by a private contractor utilizing cost sharing with the local property owners. Later on, OWLA and the SWCD began to accomplish larger projects with OWLA and property owners sharing in the costs.

With OWLA's original funds completely distributed by 2018, its board decided to help fix more ditches by pursuing additional donated funding to continue cost-sharing endeavors. Several individuals, local companies and foundations generously contributed to this larger effort. To assist with the remediation of municipality-owned roadside ditches, OWLA and the SWCD entered into an agreement in 2018 where OWLA committed a predetermined amount, at a 25% rate, to allow SWCD to complete high-priority ditch repair.

Several years ago, the inspectors with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division surveyed all roadside ditches in the watershed, from south of Groton to Auburn. They located over 100 miles of ditches needing stabilization. With this goal in mind, from 2018 to 2021, OWLA contributed $45,000. This 25% cost share with the SWCD equates to at least $180,000 spent to improve well over 20 miles of ditches by spraying green hydroseed or lining nearly two miles with much more expensive rocks. SWCD and OWLA plan to renew this agreement in 2022 and continue reducing erosion from many more “needy” roadside ditches. Please consider donating to this continuing and vital work to preserve our water quality. Donations can be made at owla.org.

The list of improved drainage and ditch sections is long and growing, including fire lanes 23E, 20E, 11W, 3W and Denman Cove, and roads Tucker Hill, Hilliard, Mathers, Wyckoff, Quarry, Split Rock, Rowe, Harter, Gahwiler, Vanderstow, Ensenore, Hicks, Burtless and Goodrich Hill. Some of the ditch projects are amazing in their redesign, size and scope. Kudos to the SWCD staff.

Remember, you can also do your part to reduce nutrients from flowing into your favorite water body and source of your drinking water by not depositing your yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, pet waste) into a nearby ditch or stream. They are all in a watershed, and all eventually flow into the lake.

Rick Nelson is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.

