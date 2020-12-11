OWLA: Cleaning up trash one way we can all help protect Owasco Lake

"Sesame Street’s" Oscar the Grouch loves trash. Nestled inside his garbage can home, he even sings about it: “Anything dirty or dingy or dusty; anything ragged or rotten or rusty; yes, I love trash!” Oscar is content with trash can life. Are we?
Walk along the shoreline of Owasco Lake, that liminal space where land ends and water begins. Whatever the weather, the interplay of air and water and light under the wide sky feels elemental. It’s mesmerizing — until an old beer can washes into view onto the wet sand. It is wrapped around with lake weeds and some tangled fish line. The can is dirty and dingy and rusty. It belongs in Oscar the Grouch’s song. It does not belong in the lake.
Owasco Lake has big problems that require time, money and expertise to solve. Eroded sediments and excess nutrients, heavy aquatic plant growth, invasive species, harmful algal blooms. The invisible poisons of herbicides, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics dissolved in the lake that almost 50,000 people depend on for their drinking water. That beer can feels like insult added to injury.
But you don’t have to grouch about it. With work gloves, waterproof boots and a few contractor-grade garbage bags, lake trash is a problem you can get your hands around! On a warm and sunny Saturday morning in early November, OWLA and the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council co-sponsored a trash pickup event. The lower lake level in autumn makes more of the lake shore accessible. For safety’s sake during this difficult COVID-19 year, participants were limited to about a dozen staff and board members who cleaned up near their own lakeside homes or in Emerson Park. Cayuga County Parks and Trails offered the use of its dumpster for the bagged results; that old beer can had a lot of company!
Beyond the obvious benefits, picking up trash is a good excuse to be outside, and all that bending and lifting is surprisingly vigorous. Engage in a friendly competition to find the biggest, the heaviest, the strangest; let your partner find the grossest. Hunt, sharp-eyed, for the artificial colors and shapes that don’t match their surroundings. Soon you’ve gathered up a pink purse, a shiny black wad that flattens into a mylar star balloon, Styrofoam, a fisherman's cap minus its brim, a couple of metal pipe sections, a life jacket size XL, plastic bags full of sand or wrapped intractably around a stick, 2 1/2 pairs of swim goggles, cigarette butts and water bottles, dozens of shotgun shells mixed with downy feathers, a face mask and a one-legged plastic soldier.
We litter accidentally, carelessly, thoughtlessly. A hat flies off as a boat speeds toward a favorite fishing spot. A shanked golf ball plops into the creek and over time, rolls downstream. Gravity brings down the balloon released miles away. A parent leaves behind a soiled diaper at the beach. The lake and sky may seem to swallow our follies and our celebrations, but nothing is lost forever. We can choose differently; we can teach ourselves, teach our children, to turn and look before we leave. We can pick up after each other at official lake cleanup events, or on our own any day. The lake has many problems, it’s true. But today we can put that empty beer can where it belongs, far from our beautiful lake.
For more information about OWLA, and to hear about upcoming events, please visit owla.org.
Julie Lockhart is a member of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and former president of its board of directors. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.
