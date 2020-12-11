OWLA: Cleaning up trash one way we can all help protect Owasco Lake

"Sesame Street’s" Oscar the Grouch loves trash. Nestled inside his garbage can home, he even sings about it: “Anything dirty or dingy or dusty; anything ragged or rotten or rusty; yes, I love trash!” Oscar is content with trash can life. Are we?

Walk along the shoreline of Owasco Lake, that liminal space where land ends and water begins. Whatever the weather, the interplay of air and water and light under the wide sky feels elemental. It’s mesmerizing — until an old beer can washes into view onto the wet sand. It is wrapped around with lake weeds and some tangled fish line. The can is dirty and dingy and rusty. It belongs in Oscar the Grouch’s song. It does not belong in the lake.

Owasco Lake has big problems that require time, money and expertise to solve. Eroded sediments and excess nutrients, heavy aquatic plant growth, invasive species, harmful algal blooms. The invisible poisons of herbicides, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics dissolved in the lake that almost 50,000 people depend on for their drinking water. That beer can feels like insult added to injury.