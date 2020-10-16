OWLA: How Owasco Lake volunteers monitor for harmful algal blooms

Another question that has been raised recently is, “what is that foamy stuff” on our lake? Foam can usually be seen anywhere on the lake with larger accumulations along shorelines. A recent study conducted by the DEC on Canandaigua Lake indicates that the foam comes from decaying organic matter. Living things such as fish, plants and bacteria decompose after they die. Some of this material is fat based, and fat does not mix well with water, creating a foaming condition. The foam in a lake can tell us that there are a lot nutrients in the lake which encourage life to thrive. Foam can be harmless or in some instances may come from decomposing HABS. Too much foam can mean the lake’s ecology is out of balance.