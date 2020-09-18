OWLA: How to be lake-friendly and watershed-aware

The lake-friendly living pledge

Go on line to take the lake-friendly pledge and receive a beautiful lawn sign. Encourage your neighbors to take the pledge to help preserve water quality and proudly exhibit their own lawn sign, too! Encouraging citizens to become “watershed aware," OWLA volunteers support the Owasco Lake Management Council’s efforts throughout the lake’s 200-plus-square-mile watershed — the third largest of the Finger Lakes. Find the pledge at olwmc.org .

Lake shore litter hunt

Shorelines can collect unsightly debris. OWLA volunteers are hosting a cleanup day at the northern and southern shorelines on Saturday, Nov. 7. Gloves and bags are provided, and you will find the cleanup effort is actually fun, effective and satisfying work. Trucks to pick up the litter and dumping fees are provided as well! This is a great opportunity to maintain beauty and water quality. If you would like to join in, call (315) 729-1548 or message the OWLA website to determine the time and location for Nov. 7.

Reaching out to local political leaders

There are many towns and villages throughout the watershed. Many have become aware of the need to reduce runoff by managing drainage ditches, and hydro-seeding ditches within their jurisdictions. OWLA has raised the funding needed to provide the local share required to offer help and support for road ditch management through the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Over 10 miles of ditches have been treated to filter water rather than allow topsoil and nutrients to flow unchecked into the lake. OWLA is preparing letters to leaders of local communities to keep them aware of resources available for their road departments. Change always requires new effort and information. New flooding and erosion presents itself every year, and new personnel and leadership need to address these issues. One effort to reach out is not sufficient. Updates and lines of communication always need to be established and renewed.