OWLA: If we lose the hemlocks...

If we lose the hemlocks, we lose the lake. As some of you may know from trees growing on your property or near where you live, the hemlock trees in this region are becoming sick. The cause is an invasive foreign insect called the hemlock woolly adelgid. These bugs are tiny, about the size of aphids, but in large numbers, they kill their hemlock host. This pest is spreading north throughout the East Coast hemlock forests, and we now know that HWA is established in the hemlocks that guard the Owasco Lake watershed.
Hemlocks are a species native to both coasts of the more temperate parts of North America. Slow-growing, green year-round, undisturbed hemlocks grow closely together. Roots interlock. Soil is held in place. Snow is retained longer in their shade. Streams are kept cool and streamflow is steadied. The presence of trout, amphibians and lots of other aquatic life depends upon the shady canopy of hemlock branches overhead. The cleanliness of our glacial lakes in turn depends upon hemlocks lining the edges and slopes of the cuts that drain from the highlands down to the lakes. Whether called gullies, ravines, gorges or glens, these cuts are the natural boundary between farm fields and our water system. We often take for granted the ravines and the hemlocks that line them, glancing quickly as we drive into valleys and cross bridges. In fact, we are so accustomed to hemlock forests that until recently, no inventory for the Owasco watershed existed of their remaining population and health.
Concern about the state of our watershed hemlocks began to grow in early 2020. Pictures of dense masses of dead hemlocks in Pennsylvania and Virginia were circulating. We learned that a survey of the neighboring Skaneateles Lake watershed had found significant HWA infestations. Worry heightened when the state parks department reported extensive HWA in the hemlocks within Fillmore Glen State Park near Moravia.
A campaign to estimate the number of remaining hemlocks and their health began in early summer 2020. During last summer and fall, a small group of local volunteers received hemlock and HWA assessment training from experts at Cornell University’s Hemlock Initiative. You can learn more about hemlocks, HWA and natural insect predators that protect West Coast hemlocks, and hopefully soon will protect our East Coast hemlocks, at https://blogs.cornell.edu/nyshemlockinitiative. Carri Marschner, especially, deserves recognition and a sincere "thank you." Carri used Google Earth, her extensive experience and county property tax records to prepare a set of recommended survey locations around the southern half of the Owasco Lake watershed. These locations were the ravines she surmised still contained hemlocks, whose continued good health is critical to keeping large quantities of sediment out of Owasco Lake.
All of the suggested sites were on private property. Yours truly struggled to find valid phone numbers for property owners. That search was successful for 17 properties. Each gave us permission to look at their hemlocks, and some owners hiked with us. An app on our mobile phones helped assure that we stayed within property boundaries. With deer hunting season completed and a couple of mild, open weeks the first half of January, our small group of volunteers surveyed these locations in the hilly southern half of the Owasco Lake watershed. We usually worked in twos for personal safety in the woods while maintaining separation due to COVID-19. The terrain was often challenging, especially the steep to very steep slopes leading down to streams and waterfalls flowing below.
We are pleased to report that we found large numbers of hemlocks along the upper edges of the ravines and down the sloping sides. In some places we found tall, stately primary hemlock forests we guessed to be several hundreds of years old. That’s the good news. The bad news is more than half of the forests we surveyed are infested with HWA, sometimes heavily infested. The experts at Cornell tell us this spottiness is typical of the early stages of HWA moving into a region.
So, can anything be done to at least slow the onslaught? The answer is yes. The researchers at Cornell have found that HWA in the hemlocks of Oregon and Washington state are held in biological check by several types of insects who like to feed on the hemlock woolly adelgid. They have determined that importing these predators into the East Coast hemlocks has no undesirable impact. In the longer term (10 years or more), the plan is to build up the predator insect populations on our side of the continent to achieve a biological balance with the HWA. In the nearer term, however, our only defense is targeted application of insecticide, sprayed by qualified professionals on the lower trunk or injected into the tree trunk. A single treatment lasts five or more years. We hope that owners of properties with hemlocks critical to the protection of Owasco Lake as a public drinking water source will agree to make a private/public funding partnership with OWLA. The time for treatment is almost here; that is, spring, when the trees are raising sap to promote their new and old growth.