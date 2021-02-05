OWLA: If we lose the hemlocks...

We are pleased to report that we found large numbers of hemlocks along the upper edges of the ravines and down the sloping sides. In some places we found tall, stately primary hemlock forests we guessed to be several hundreds of years old. That’s the good news. The bad news is more than half of the forests we surveyed are infested with HWA, sometimes heavily infested. The experts at Cornell tell us this spottiness is typical of the early stages of HWA moving into a region.

So, can anything be done to at least slow the onslaught? The answer is yes. The researchers at Cornell have found that HWA in the hemlocks of Oregon and Washington state are held in biological check by several types of insects who like to feed on the hemlock woolly adelgid. They have determined that importing these predators into the East Coast hemlocks has no undesirable impact. In the longer term (10 years or more), the plan is to build up the predator insect populations on our side of the continent to achieve a biological balance with the HWA. In the nearer term, however, our only defense is targeted application of insecticide, sprayed by qualified professionals on the lower trunk or injected into the tree trunk. A single treatment lasts five or more years. We hope that owners of properties with hemlocks critical to the protection of Owasco Lake as a public drinking water source will agree to make a private/public funding partnership with OWLA. The time for treatment is almost here; that is, spring, when the trees are raising sap to promote their new and old growth.