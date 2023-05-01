A community event to expand the Emerson Park rain garden is planned for Saturday, May 20. Our group will plant native plants along the path south of the existing garden, move some rushes — native plants that “volunteered” in a nearby basin — into the garden, and clean up the garden.

You will find us at Emerson Park, 6879 East Lake Road, Owasco, near the pavilion and break wall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Saturday.

Volunteers are needed. You may spend all or part of the event with us to help improve the rain garden. We especially welcome parents and their children. You can expect to learn a bit about native plants and planting techniques, and help make a tangible contribution toward water quality on Owasco.

Bring work gloves, water, sun and rain gear, boots for wet conditions, and a shovel. And, especially, bring your children. Lunch will be provided by Wegmans.

Some background: Rain gardens use native plants set in a shallow basin to capture storm runoff and prevent sediment and nutrient pollution of the lake. We established the rain garden with 10 species of 100 native plants in October 2021. This garden requires no fertilizer, pesticide or watering — a lake-friendly landscape. For more information, see The Citizen article “OWLA: Rain garden to be planted at Emerson Park" from Oct. 15, 2021.

Partnerships make this possible

This event is organized by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association (owla.org), the Owasco Lake Management Council (olwmc.org) and Cayuga County Parks & Trails (cayugacounty.us/1669/Parks-Trails). This is part of our work with the Lake Friendly Living Consortium of the Finger Lakes. You may have seen our campaign style signs promoting “Lake Friendly Living” in the Owasco, Skaneateles and other watersheds in the Finger Lakes region.

This May is the consortium’s third annual awareness month of educational programs. Our programs are designed to inspire local communities to make an impact on our lakes. Other programs throughout the month include: "Girl Scouts Teach Lake Friendly Living" (Seneca), hemlock woolly adelgid elimination (Otisco), riparian buffer planting (Keuka), "Interrupting Runoff with a Rain Garden" (Cayuga) and "Kershaw Klean-Up" (Canandaigua). More details are available at flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.

What you can do

We hope to see you at the park (between the pavilion and break wall) on May 20. Can’t make this date but want to participate? We can use volunteer support to help maintain the rain garden during the growing season. You could join OWLA (owla.org/join) and work on a number of projects to protect the lake. Finally, you can take the Lake Friendly Living pledge (olwmc.org/lake-friendly-living) to help protect Owasco.

Contact us

Reach us at info@owla.org. You can register for the event at owla.org/raingarden.