OWLA: Meet the Owasco Hemlock Hunters

You may have heard of the infestation that is killing the hemlock trees in our area: hemlock woolly adelgid. This tiny invasive insect feeds on the hemlock tree’s young twigs by sucking the sap, causing the tree’s buds to die and needles to dry out and drop from the tree prematurely. The continuous feeding causes stress in the infected hemlock trees. The trees usually die within four to 10 years following the first HWAs invading them.

The loss of hemlock trees will be devastating to water quality. Hemlocks are the third most common tree in our area and make up much of the forest along shorelines, gorges and streams. Their shallow, branching root systems allow them to grow in steep terrain, which helps protect against erosion and also filter out nutrients in runoff. Their shade also helps cool the water temperatures, which is beneficial to fish and a deterrent to harmful algal blooms.

With the help of a small but dedicated group of volunteers from the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, named the Owasco Hemlock Hunters, we have been surveying the Owasco Lake watershed to identify properties that have HWA.

Our search begins by identifying those gullies, ravines and gorges that contain hemlock trees from Auburn to Groton. We use aerial views, mapping devices and visual exploration to assist in our hunt. Specifically, we are looking for areas that collect runoff and funnel it into Owasco Lake. If these tributaries lose the hemlocks, there is great potential for erosion to accelerate soil loss, causing nutrients to enter the lake. Nutrients in the water provide the food for invasive species (weeds in the lake) and harmful algal blooms.

We have been able to identify and treat over 4,000 infected hemlocks in the watershed this year. This has been possible through grants and donations to OWLA. Unfortunately, we have had to prioritize the treated properties to those that are most critical to save the infected hemlocks that prevent soil loss. But the search goes on.

There has been an unexpected benefit to our surveys, and that is to see the beautiful land around the lake and meet the landowners who have given us permission to explore their property. We have seen the many hidden streams, rapids and waterfalls that abound in the watershed. Some waterfalls are truly spectacular!

We have met a wide diversity of people, from retired ministers to wood carvers to hunting and fishing enthusiasts. These landowners share a common love, respect and concern for the beauty of Owasco Lake and its water quality. Some of the property owners we have met are new to this area, but others have been here for decades. Some have inherited the land from generations before them. All are concerned about the future generations. We sincerely thank them for their participation in this program to save Owasco Lake.

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association, partnering with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, was recently awarded a grant of $138,750 for our continued identification and treatment of the HWA-infected hemlocks in Fillmore Glen and our watershed. This grant provides continued treatment funding for 2022 and 2023.

There are many resources to learn more about HWA, invasive species and harmful algal blooms, but we suggest that you start with the Owasco Watershed Lake Association website at owla.org.

If you have steep property with hemlocks and would like us to survey your trees, or would like to join in this effort, please contact us though our website.

Peter Rogers is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0