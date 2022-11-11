OWLA: Micron's arrival and what it means for our water

Early in October, many central New Yorkers reacted with amazement to incredible news. Micron Technology, one of the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturers, will be coming to town! The town of Clay, that is, 35 miles from Auburn in next-door Onondaga County, and a northern suburb of Syracuse.

The press release threw around numbers too big to fully grasp: $100 billion to be invested in the region over the next 20 years, and the creation of 9,000 Micron jobs, along with nearly 50,000 New York construction and other supportive jobs. “This is our Erie Canal moment,” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer declared. In fact, Micron’s move here is the single biggest private investment in New York state history.

Why here, you may ask? Yes, a variety of tax incentives, along with reduced construction and operational costs, are available to the microelectronic industry through the federal CHIPS and Science Act in partnership with New York state’s Green CHIPS legislation, the first program of its kind in the nation. Yes, the state has existing infrastructure for the industry already in place from Buffalo to downstate, including the Albany NanoTech Complex, the most advanced publicly owned 300 mm semiconductor research and development facility in the United States. Yes, New York’s public and private higher educational institutions provides a local, highly trained and educated workforce.

Also yes: Central New York state has plentiful, accessible fresh water.

Micron chose us for our water. This news calls for thoughtful consideration along with the celebration. The Great Lakes Basin, which includes Lake Ontario and all the Finger Lakes, contains 21% of the world’s available freshwater. Megafabs, a catchy term for huge semiconductor manufacturing facilities, need a lot of water. According to Gradiant, a developer of cleantech water projects, a megafab can use up to 10 million gallons of water a day, which is equivalent to the water consumption of roughly 300,000 households.

Will Micron be drawing water from Owasco Lake? No. But the lake’s outlet, the Owasco River, sends its water north in a meandering path along the Seneca River and on to either the Oswego or the Oneida rivers. The latter passes just west of Micron’s future facility in the town of Clay, and empties into Lake Ontario. From that Great Lake, Micron will access its needed fresh water.

The company may well become a valuable partner for New York’s fresh water protection and conservation. According to a recent Micron press release, Micron was recently named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies, awarded a Ecovadis Sustainability Platinum medal (top 1%) and named one of Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies. One especially promising possibility is that Micron may be able to recycle, and thus keep in-house, a large fraction of the water it needs. You can read more about it all at micron.com/ny.

As we continue to absorb the excitement of Micron’s historic announcement, let’s be aware of the sobering national reports of extensive drought and shrinking rivers and reservoirs across the country. Most recently, the Mississippi River has dropped so low in places that shipping barges can’t travel along its length, disrupting commerce. At the river’s mouth, saltwater began encroaching on New Orleans’ drinking water supply. As these conditions persist in the future, who else might come to our area seeking fresh water?

Just as Owasco Lake is a small part of the Great Lakes Basin, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association is one small part of an effort to actively care for and protect our remarkable part of the world, rich in fresh water. We need everyone’s awareness and commitment to better respect and protect our wealth in water.

We invite you to learn more about OWLA or, better yet, join us as a new member! Learn more at owla.org.