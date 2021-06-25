OWLA: New board looks to the future

It is vitally important to be watershed-aware — a message the Owasco Watershed Lake Association wants the public to recognize and personally exercise. Everyone living in the watershed, not just the lakeshore residents, can help protect and restore this natural resource we all depend on. Overall, it is a critical component in a long-term strategy to minimize the occurrence and severity of harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake. It is based on creating an informed population of landowners, businesses and recreational users of the lake and the surrounding watershed.

Remember: A watershed is an area of land that collects water from rain or snow that drains to the same place. The water collected in the watershed seeps into the ground or flows into tributaries, streams, and ultimately the lake. The Owasco Lake watershed continues its flow into the larger watershed of Lake Ontario, and onto the Atlantic Ocean.