OWLA: Ongoing efforts for a cleaner Owasco Lake

Do you want muddy sediment flowing into your drinking water source? Do you want this sediment laden with nutrients feeding excessive weed growth and contributing to potentially toxic harmful algal blooms? Do you know there are several governmental agencies, along with nonprofit organizations, actively working to reduce the amount of sediment flowing from our streams and ditches?

Within the lake's 200-square-mile watershed, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District personnel have installed water and sediment control basins, numerous agricultural land drainage improvements (i.e. grassed waterways), miles of roadside ditch and stream bank stabilization measures, and assisted with funding for winter cover crops. The basins are easily identified by the orange standpipe out in middle of a field. Over just the last two years, the district has sprayed over 20 miles of scraped roadside ditches with green “hydroseed,” allowing new grass to hold back erosion. In steep areas where hydroseeding is not practical, large quantities of rock are installed. Reducing the scouring effect from roadside ditches is very important since research estimates they contribute 22% of the sediment entering Owasco Lake. Using a variety of best management practices, the district stabilized eroding streambanks on six major streams and 25 smaller tributaries. At another site, they created a 2.5-acre floodplain/wetland ecosystem. A very effective soil retention practice is the expanding use of winter cover crops. Driving around our rural roads, you have probably noticed that many of the fields are covered in green grass or similar small plants — winter cover crops hold the soil in place. Farmers keep more of their valuable topsoil.