OWLA: Owasco Lake talk to focus on sediment, nutrients

While much has been accomplished, much more is needed.
While this statement may apply to certain aspects of our lives, let's focus on the efforts and challenges to improve the water quality of Owasco Lake — our area's source of drinking water and several recreational activities. To narrow the focus further, what is being done to reduce the sediments and nutrients flowing into our lake and all of our neighboring Finger Lakes? Why reduce these anyway? Well, we need to minimize the occurrence of the not-so-friendly, green and slimy harmful algal blooms, with their dangerous toxins, that occur periodically from about July through October. We should not enter the water when these HABs are present. No swimming by humans or their pets!
Sediment particles in the brown, milky water flowing from our lake's tributaries after a rain event often contain phosphorous. Aquatic plants, invasive weeds and especially cyanobacteria (billions in a HAB) feast on phosphorous. Their other favorite nutrient is nitrogen, which also flows freely in these streams' water once it departs upland property. So, less phosphorus and nitrogen help reduce the frequency and size of HABs — a goal for our collective health and enjoyment of the lake.
If you want to learn more about the improvement efforts, research and overall status of our lake's water, please attend OWLA's annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium, "In Plain English," at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The 2021 emphasis is sediment and nutrient reduction.
Unlike past symposiums, this year our five speakers will all give their presentations online via a Zoom meeting. Go to owla.org/bbss2021 to register. The symposium is hosted by the all-volunteer Owasco Watershed Lake Association.
The first presenter will be Dr. John Halfman, professor of environmental studies, Finger Lakes Institute, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, with his always popular annual “Status of Owasco Lake” report based on his 2020 summer water sampling. He offers past and present comparisons along with future predictions about Owasco's water quality.
Next up is Dr. Catherine McGlynn, aquatic invasive species coordinator with New York's Department of Environmental Conservation. She will present ”Aquatic Invasive Species and Owasco Lake: Present and Future.” It is surprising how many exist in our lake.
Following Dr. McGlynn is Dr. Dana Hall, OWLA president, presenting “If We Lose the Hemlocks, We Lose the Lake!" Our area's hemlock trees are vital to preventing erosion (sediments and nutrients) from the gullies and steep hillsides in the lake's large watershed. They are threatened by a small invader bug, the hemlock wooly adelgid.
Our fourth presenter is Laura Klaiber, research scientist, Miner Agricultural Institute, Chazy, N.Y., presenting “Water Quality Monitoring of Surface Runoff and Tile Drainage on Dairy Farms in the Lake Champlain Basin." You may have noticed the round plastic pipes draining water from the tile drains in many of our area crop fields.
Finally, Dr. Todd Walter, professor, Department of Biological and Environmental Engineering, Cornell University, will present “Owasco Lake's Nine Element Plan Updates." Owasco's pending 9E Watershed Management Plan will identify nonpoint sources of pollutants, i.e. excess sediments or nutrients, develop goals and require implementation measures to meet them. Questions will be allowed via the “chat” box feature of the Zoom meeting.
We hope you can join us from the comfort of your home for these informative sessions highlighting some of the many projects and research programs underway to improve, protect and preserve our lake's valuable water. Again, register at owla.org/bbss2021. “See” you on March 6.
Rick Nelson is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.