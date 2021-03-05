OWLA: Owasco Lake talk to focus on sediment, nutrients

While this statement may apply to certain aspects of our lives, let's focus on the efforts and challenges to improve the water quality of Owasco Lake — our area's source of drinking water and several recreational activities. To narrow the focus further, what is being done to reduce the sediments and nutrients flowing into our lake and all of our neighboring Finger Lakes? Why reduce these anyway? Well, we need to minimize the occurrence of the not-so-friendly, green and slimy harmful algal blooms, with their dangerous toxins, that occur periodically from about July through October. We should not enter the water when these HABs are present. No swimming by humans or their pets!