OWLA: 'Rain bombs' becoming more common in Owasco Lake watershed

The first thing we all can do is recognize that climate change and its resulting weather pattern changes are real. Community planning, landscaping, agricultural, highway maintenance and even lake level practices that served us in the past may need to be reevaluated to adapt to these changes.

Many of us feel helpless in the face of this flooding. There are things that all of us can do to at least slow down the water as it races across the landscape of the watershed. OWLA and the County Soil and Water Conservation District have helped towns seed or riprap ditches along our roads to slow the water and prevent erosion of soils and gravel into streams and the lake. Farmers in the watershed are looking at best management practices to keep soil and nutrients from washing away from their fields. Landowners can add landscape buffers along streams and ditches and along the lake shore. Efforts to improve stream banks and culverts should be encouraged.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, in collaboration with OWLA, has joined neighboring watershed associations to promote lake friendly living through the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes. Citizens are asked to pledge to become informed about the issues that affect our lakes and to take action to make positive change. For more information and the Lake Friendly Living pledge, go to olwmc.org/lake-friendly-living.