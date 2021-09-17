OWLA: 'Rain bombs' becoming more common in Owasco Lake watershed

OK. So technically, Owasco Lake didn’t flood during the week of Aug. 19. According to the National Weather Service, flood stage for the lake, defined as the stage at which overflow of the natural banks of a water body begins to cause damage in the local area from inundation, is 715 feet. We made it to 714.9. The water was the highest I’ve seen in the eight years since I moved here. Damage to roads, homes and businesses was real, and disheartening.
But the depth of the lake is only part of the story. In a two-day period, over 7.5 inches of rain fell on parts of our watershed. That massive amount of water rushed down from the hills surrounding the lake, pushing streams past their flood stages and bypassing streams altogether to rush down hillsides and lawns alike. With the water came trees, beams, boulders and masses of rubble. Culverts were blocked and stream banks undercut, and the water rushed over the land. The shoreline of the lake took on a new look as creeks deposited huge gravel deltas beyond their mouths.
Bob Brower, a past president of OWLA, called those huge, sudden rainstorms rain bombs. The mess left by this rain bomb feels like an explosion happened. The flooding is a stark reminder that the lake doesn’t stand alone. The water in the watershed makes its way down to the lake, either gently, during any normal day, or violently, as it did this summer. Unfortunately, rain bombs are becoming our new normal. Now the question becomes whether, as residents of the Owasco Lake watershed, there is anything we can to mitigate the effects of our changing weather patterns.
The first thing we all can do is recognize that climate change and its resulting weather pattern changes are real. Community planning, landscaping, agricultural, highway maintenance and even lake level practices that served us in the past may need to be reevaluated to adapt to these changes.
Many of us feel helpless in the face of this flooding. There are things that all of us can do to at least slow down the water as it races across the landscape of the watershed. OWLA and the County Soil and Water Conservation District have helped towns seed or riprap ditches along our roads to slow the water and prevent erosion of soils and gravel into streams and the lake. Farmers in the watershed are looking at best management practices to keep soil and nutrients from washing away from their fields. Landowners can add landscape buffers along streams and ditches and along the lake shore. Efforts to improve stream banks and culverts should be encouraged.
The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, in collaboration with OWLA, has joined neighboring watershed associations to promote lake friendly living through the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes. Citizens are asked to pledge to become informed about the issues that affect our lakes and to take action to make positive change. For more information and the Lake Friendly Living pledge, go to olwmc.org/lake-friendly-living.
OWLA has been working for over 30 years to promote lake and stream friendly practices in the Owasco Lake watershed, and to educate citizens of the watershed in ways to protect our lakes and streams. We want to hear from you. From thoughts about the understandably controversial lake level issue to managing water in the watershed, you have ideas and passions that might just help. Please contact us at owla.org and let us know what you think. Maybe together we can feel less helpless and begin to tackle the problems we face in our beautiful Owasco Lake watershed.
Nancy Hart is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.