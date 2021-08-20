OWLA: Raising awareness of Owasco Lake, together

As I reflect on the world with COVID-19 and the strange 18 months it has been, I can’t help to feel gratitude for having access to Owasco Lake, and in fact all of the Finger Lakes.
In a year that my family and I canceled all of our traveling plans and stayed local, it allowed me to spend more time on the lake. The wonderful summer weather helped too, of course. But I was able to spend the time on my paddleboard with my two sons, my niece and nephew and our dog (it was very crowded) to go on adventures to “Goose Poop Island." We never actually stepped on the island or saw a single goose on it, but that is what my 8-year-old started calling it years ago, and the name has stuck.
I was saddened by the health of the lake when I moved back to the area after being away for 18 years, so I set out a path to learn about what is going on and how to help. That journey brought me to the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. OWLA continues to bring together stakeholders to have awareness about the health of Owasco Lake and the Finger Lakes as a whole. OWLA has helped to bring attention to the importance of lake health locally, and the group has helped to bring awareness and funding from leadership at the state level. This work has helped to bring awareness nationally as well, as we see the importance of having clean drinking water. I have gratitude for OWLA for helping to bring the awareness to our community and our politicians. Their awareness encouraged making changes to the land and properties.
I have to say I am also thankful for the wonderful community and stakeholders, including the farmers and lakefront property owners to have the awareness and the understanding to minimize phosphates and pesticides getting into the lake by tiling feeds, or putting the manure on the fields in a way to minimize runoff, seeding and restructuring ditches, taking advantage of the programs for septic tanks or just not using as many pesticides on the lawn. All of these things helped us to have a wonderful summer in the lake, with minimal harmful algal blooms until the end of the summer, even though the lake was the warmest I remember it being.
I feel lucky to live in such a beautiful area and within a wonderful community. Please help to support work to protect Owasco Lake by becoming a member of OWLA. For more information about OWLA, or to join us in this important work, please visit owla.org.
Crystina Brooks is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.