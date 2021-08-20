OWLA: Raising awareness of Owasco Lake, together

As I reflect on the world with COVID-19 and the strange 18 months it has been, I can’t help to feel gratitude for having access to Owasco Lake, and in fact all of the Finger Lakes.

In a year that my family and I canceled all of our traveling plans and stayed local, it allowed me to spend more time on the lake. The wonderful summer weather helped too, of course. But I was able to spend the time on my paddleboard with my two sons, my niece and nephew and our dog (it was very crowded) to go on adventures to “Goose Poop Island." We never actually stepped on the island or saw a single goose on it, but that is what my 8-year-old started calling it years ago, and the name has stuck.

