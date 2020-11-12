OWLA: Savoring a fall walk in the Finger Lakes

Fall afternoons in November seem to call Ann and me to take walks with our dogs. We have taken these walks together for more than 40 years and I can think of little in my life for which I can be more thankful. The sun is warm on our faces, but the cool wind reminds us that snow waits in the wings. The last rusts and reds of the oaks are all that remain of the fall foliage spectacular. The robins, killdeer, cowbirds, grackles, red winged blackbirds, swallows and kingfishers have departed for the winter. The crows gather in huge evening roosts through the fall and winter.
The arrival of northern nesting species that share our area in the winter spice up life at the feeder. Tree sparrows, horned larks, pine siskins, juncos, nuthatches and redpolls move through for the first time since last April. Chickadees are very vocal and easy to lure within just a few feet by imitating their “chick-a dee-dee-dee” call. They are so very gregarious and curious that you can’t help but smile at them. Ruffed grouse beat a tattoo in the forest as they beat their wings against their sides to tell other males to stay out. Long "V's" of geese pass overhead, as some of the more than 250,000 geese that winter over in our area start to fill the Finger Lakes. Geese drop from the sky to feed on winter wheat and the leftovers from corn fields.
This is the first month for snowy owls, rough legged hawks and short eared owls to arrive. These large birds from the northern tundra follow the availability of food. Watch for them in open fields along West Genesee Street Road near Cayuga and Sherwood Road, and in the fields along West Lake Road, just north of Cascade.
We look in the old haunts for the brown fuzzy face of the woodchucks, but they have entered their holes, not to depart until next March. Chipmunks and muskrats join the woodchucks in a long winter’s sleep. There is still some activity, however, as the ripened pinecones that open and fall to the ground are quickly devoured by the mice that wait for this fall treat. Gray and red foxes search the brushy forest edges in their quest for a meal. Speaking of meals, Ann watches daily for “Ginger,” a pretty, young doe that visits our orchards looking for apples. This year she is joined by her twins, which are now getting quite large compared to the gangly fawns that pranced through the orchard this spring, chasing their tails and each other.
The flowers have not all disappeared, as the common daisy, asters, hardy mums and goldenrod are still flowering. Black chokecherries, red sumac berries, red bittersweet berries and white poison ivy berries all stand out now that their camouflaging leaves have fallen. Black walnuts, with their thick green husks, carpet the forest floor. Many of the dried wildflowers and vines like milkweed, bittersweet, and grapevine can be gathered to make indoor arrangements and wreathes.
On the recently harvested farm fields, white-tailed deer arrive in small groups at dusk to infiltrate the rows of corn stalk soldiers. Golden corn stalks shake and crinkle in the wind as silage waits for the harvest. The ranks sway tan and gold, keeping time with the movements of the winds while the deer move in and out of their lines. The wind makes the stalks seem to whisper to us. Cattail seeds dance on the wind as they float from one end of the marshes to the other. They are joined along the fringes of the marshes by the leaves from the willows and the maples. Periodically, whirlwinds of leaves rise in little mini tornadoes of their own.
A sharp "peep" sound overhead draws our eyes to watch the downy woodpeckers who are now exposed on the tree trunks. They hop about, listening for insects under the bark. When they hear one, they remove it with almost surgical precision while causing only minimal damage to the tree.
It seems as if the earth is stripped bare of its green blanket and all its secrets are on display. Take a walk in the fall sun and let your eyes lead your imagination down nature's path.
Jon Robson is a member of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.
