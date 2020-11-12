OWLA: Savoring a fall walk in the Finger Lakes

We look in the old haunts for the brown fuzzy face of the woodchucks, but they have entered their holes, not to depart until next March. Chipmunks and muskrats join the woodchucks in a long winter’s sleep. There is still some activity, however, as the ripened pinecones that open and fall to the ground are quickly devoured by the mice that wait for this fall treat. Gray and red foxes search the brushy forest edges in their quest for a meal. Speaking of meals, Ann watches daily for “Ginger,” a pretty, young doe that visits our orchards looking for apples. This year she is joined by her twins, which are now getting quite large compared to the gangly fawns that pranced through the orchard this spring, chasing their tails and each other.

The flowers have not all disappeared, as the common daisy, asters, hardy mums and goldenrod are still flowering. Black chokecherries, red sumac berries, red bittersweet berries and white poison ivy berries all stand out now that their camouflaging leaves have fallen. Black walnuts, with their thick green husks, carpet the forest floor. Many of the dried wildflowers and vines like milkweed, bittersweet, and grapevine can be gathered to make indoor arrangements and wreathes.