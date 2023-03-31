Auburn woke up to a winter wonderland on Saturday morning, March 11, with 4 inches of snow slowing drivers on their way to attend the symposium at the Auburn Public Theater. The Bob Brower Scientific Symposium, the annual update of Owasco Lake preservation efforts and testing, welcomed 53 people in person with bagels and coffee. Another 70 attended through Zoom, and may have had coffee and bagels at home in pajamas! Here is a quick summary of the symposium.

“Climate Change Impacts in New York: New York Rises to the Challenge”

Mark Lowery, assistant director in the Office of Climate Change for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, was our first speaker. His presentation looked at impacts of climate change and revealed resources available to assist communities in their efforts to enhance environmental quality and protect public health. He noted that national and international attempts to hold global warming to 2 degrees above current temperatures may not be possible. Hopefully, there is time enough to keep the global average increase at 2.7 degrees, because increases in flooding, draught and extremes of heat are already being detected.

Mr. Lowery explained many aspects of planning and actions being taken to predict climate change effects, and to provide protections. Mark’s work seeks to bring global insight and allow responses before it is too late. Mr. Lowrey’s entire presentation will soon be presented on the Owasco Watershed Lake Association YouTube account.

“Status of Owasco Lake”

Dr. John Halfman has presented testing results every year for 17 years after taking water samples all summer and fall. “Status of Owasco Lake 2023” offered the testing results and locations of increased counts of bacteria, “nutrient loading issues” and drivers for cyanobacteria blooms. Strategies to address issues can be recommended based upon Dr. Halfman’s findings. He stressed that ultimately the flow of phosphorus into the lake must be addressed.

Unfortunately, Dr. Halfman will retire in 2024, leaving Owasco Lake without a great scientist! OWLA’s past president, Jim Beckwith, presented Dr. Halfman with a framed map of Owasco Lake and offered gratitude for his incredible contributions and guidance for the past 17 years!

“Behavioral Science of Agriculture Practice Change”

Katri Haantera is a senior behavioral scientist at Evidn who leads behavioral change projects in New York state across agriculture and sustainability sectors. Melissa Jordan, project liaison, leads stakeholder engagements with community members to drive positive change and cooperation. Together, Katri and Melissa specialize in analyzing drivers and barriers to change in practices that affect nutrient movement in the Owasco Lake watershed, and work with communities to co-design and implement strategies to achieve “adoption targets." By first identifying barriers to change, they work to remove barriers to make it easier for community members to adopt new methods and adapt to change.

Adapting new practices needed to maintain lake health many have a cost in money and time, and learning new practices and breaking old traditions will be involved. To accomplish change, barriers are addressed by offering financial and educational supports.

“A Change is Going to Come, but Will We Know? The Value of Long-Term Lake Monitoring”

Dr. Andrew Brainard, senior research scientist at the Upstate Freshwater Institute, is dedicated to advancing freshwater research. As an aquatic ecologist, Andrew’s research interests focus on how freshwater ecosystems are impacted by human activities, invasive species, climate change and emerging contaminants. Dr. Brainard emphasizes the need to collect and compare data long-term, over decades, in order to be informed without misleading “outliers” that occur in short-term studies. For example, he cited one study of temperatures taken long-term in several lakes for 20 or 30 years. The data reveals a gradual temperature increase in the warm water above the deeper cold water thermocline. Despite short-term wide variations of temperature, the clear, gradual increase of water temperature is clearly visible.

The annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium was recorded and will be available on the OWLA YouTube account. So many more important details will add to your enjoyment even if you attended that day!

The speakers and OWLA board members who work to bring awareness and understanding to all who drink Owasco Lake water, or live in its 200-square-mile watershed, are grateful to present and past leaders and activists. One who led the symposium for several years, Rick Nelson, also coordinated ditch remediation. Rick is no longer with us, but working together we leave a legacy of devotion to preservation of Owasco Lake and its watershed for generations to come.

For more information, please visit owla.org.