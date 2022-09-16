OWLA: Teaming with Rotary Clubs to save the hemlocks

As some of you may know from trees on your property or near where you live, the area’s hemlock trees are weakened and dying. The cause is an invasive foreign insect called the hemlock woolly adelgid. This insect is tiny, about the size of an aphid, but in large numbers they kill their hemlock host. This pest is spreading north throughout the East Coast hemlock forests, and we now know that the HWA is well-established in the hemlocks that guard the Owasco Lake watershed.

The loss of hemlock trees would be devastating to water quality. Hemlocks are the third most common tree in our area and make up much of the forest along shorelines, gorges and streams. Their shallow, branching root systems allow them to grow in steep terrain, help protect against erosion, and filter out nutrients carried in runoff that enters the lake. Their shade also helps cool the water temperatures, which is beneficial to fish and a deterrent to harmful algal blooms in the lake.

Researchers at Cornell University have found that in Oregon and Washington state, the HWA is held in biological check by several types of predators. They have determined that importing those predators to the East Coast hemlocks has no undesirable impact, and the plan is to build up predator insect populations on our side of the continent to achieve a biological balance with the HWA. That could take 10 or more years.

In the nearer term, however, our only defense is targeted application of insecticide, sprayed by qualified professionals on the lower trunk or injected into the tree trunk. The Owasco Watershed Lake Association has provided volunteers that physically survey and identify watershed-critical hemlocks showing signs of HWA infestation. Qualified professionals then treat the identified trees. Private donations and a U.S. Forest Service grant pay for the treatments. All OWLA time and travel is donated. Given the pace of the HWA spread, we have just 2022 and maybe 2023 to act.

In early 2021 Dana Hall, then-president of OWLA, spoke at a weekly meeting of the Auburn Rotary Club regarding efforts by OWLA and other organizations to slow the spread of this invasive species. As a result, the Rotary Club decided they needed to assist the HWA effort by educating the community and increasing donations. The club formed a subcommittee lead by Paul Barrus, and the joint HWA Project was mobilized.

Since then, the Auburn and Moravia Rotary Clubs and have donated $3,500 directly to the HWA effort, and with additional funds the Auburn Rotary Club has launched an education campaign. The education campaign, aimed at all ages, has several parts, including a program that invited Auburn Enlarged City School District students to express what it would be like if a healthy Owasco Lake did not exist. Over 35 students submitted artwork and literature depicting the effect on their lives and to the community if Owasco Lake was no longer available as we know it. Eight winners were chosen at random to receive $25 gift cards to Tom Thumb and Green Shutters. The student entries were on display at Seymour Library through July 22, and at the Auburn Rotary Club's Party in the Park on July 23 and 24.

The education campaign also includes pamphlets developed by the Auburn Rotary Club committee for distribution throughout the community. The pamphlets describe the effects the HWA could have on the watershed, how to spot and report infestations, and the respective treatments available. One-thousand pamphlets have been printed and distributed throughout the county, and include a tear-off section to send in a donation.

In addition to these educational efforts, the Rotary Clubs launched a fundraising campaign. The Auburn and Moravia Rotary Clubs purchased and distributed 100 coin canisters to area businesses to collect donations through Labor Day weekend. The Auburn Rotary Club also funded a marketing campaign through The Citizen and on auburnpub.com to increase awareness and donations to the HWA Project.

To date, over 7,800 watershed-critical trees have been treated, but there are many, many more to go. More donations mean more trees can be treated. Please donate to help us raise funds to save the hemlocks — one tree at a time. Visit owla.org/hwa for more information.