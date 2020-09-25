OWLA to host talk on hemlock woolly adelgid

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will host a Zoom presentation on hemlock woolly adelgid at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Caroline Marschner of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University will discuss the New York State Hemlock Initiative and the invasive insect attacking trees in the area.
The talk is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to register, visit owla.org.
