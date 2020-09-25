 Skip to main content
OWLA to host talk on hemlock woolly adelgid
ENVIRONMENT

Hemlock woolly adelgid

The hemlock woolly adelgid poses a threat to the Finger Lakes region.

 Photo provided

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will host a Zoom presentation on hemlock woolly adelgid at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Caroline Marschner of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University will discuss the New York State Hemlock Initiative and the invasive insect attacking trees in the area.

The talk is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to register, visit owla.org.

ARISE fundraising through online auction

