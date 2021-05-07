OWLA to host virtual cocktail party with annual meeting

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association Board of Directors will host a virtual cocktail party during its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

The event will take place on Zoom, but participants can pick up a box with a cocktail and dessert from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Springside Inn in Fleming, then enjoy them during the meeting. The cocktail is a house-made strawberry vodka lemonade and the dessert is strawberry shortcake; virgin strawberry lemonade will also be available.

The meeting will be broadcast live from the Springside Inn ballroom, where OWLA Chair Dana Hall will lead a cocktail making demonstration, assisted by the association's first chair, Paul Lattimore. That will be followed by board elections and a brief overview of 2021 projects for OWLA as it continues its mission of working to keep Owasco Lake and its watershed safe and clean.

Tickets are $25 and include the cocktail and dessert; boxes also contain an OWLA key fob and membership information. Event proceeds will benefit future OWLA projects. Tickets must be purchased by May 26, and the Zoom link will be provided upon purchase.

For more information, visit owla.org or email info@owla.org.

