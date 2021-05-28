OWLA: What we do to advocate for Owasco Lake

Founded in 1988, The Owasco Watershed Lake Association’s mission is to be the voice for Owasco Lake and the watershed, and to actively engage in an ongoing process for coordinating, documenting and tracking all of the strategies and activities that are designed to restore our watershed and improve water quality for both drinking and full recreational use of Owasco Lake and its watershed. As current president Dr. Dana Hall describes us, OWLA is a "hands-on, boots dirty, take-action not-for profit organization!" Over the past 33 years, we have worked diligently on projects as varied as supporting the cleanup of a sewage treatment plant, monitoring harmful algal blooms on the lake and tracking down sources of excessive sediment and nutrients entering the lake. Here are some of the projects in which OWLA is currently active.
Finding and suppressing the deadly hemlock woolly adelgid invasive: The HWA is a tiny invasive insect that attacks the hemlock trees that grow along the ravines lining Owasco Lake and its tributaries. Left unchecked, HWA will kill the hemlock forests in our watershed. With their loss, large quantities of soil and nutrients will wash into streams and enter the lake. The only solution until predator insects get established is targeted application of insecticide. OWLA has conducted an initial survey of where our watershed’s hemlocks are and determined that HWA are present, and is now leading and funding the first of a twice-yearly treatment campaign by state-certified professional applicators. This commitment will go on for several years.
Working with farmers to create runoff filtration buffers: On a cold day in early April, OWLA volunteers young and older planted 2,500 willow tree canes and grass to create a natural buffer between a large crop field and a watershed stream. After a few years of growth, this buffer will prevent much of the high-water clay soil runoff from the field from reaching the stream and the lake. A major deposition source and ugly sediment plume in Owasco Lake will be substantially reduced. OWLA’s leadership brought to bear not only 20 volunteers, but also prompted the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's willow tree research farm to donate the young willow starts. A big, cost-free win for the lake!
Reducing erosion runoff from roadside ditches: Did you know that a sizable share of the erosion reaching the lake comes from erosion of our roadside ditches? OWLA partners with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to reduce this problem. Hydroseeding ditch sides and bottoms, or lining ditches with rock, reduces the erosion and runoff. OWLA has to date raised $45,000 to offset costs of ditch remediation that otherwise fall to the county and local highway departments.
Each of these projects requires many volunteer hours, as well as funding. OWLA board members have written requests for and received grants from our state and local government and many area foundations and businesses. We also actively engage state and local representatives in assisting us in watershed preservation.
The OWLA board is now at work creating our work plan for the coming year. The HWA suppression campaign and the roadside ditch improvement project will continue. Also continuing will be shoreline harmful algal bloom surveillance and participation in and support of the state Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Federation of Lake Associations, by which volunteers test the quality of lake water at a site on Owasco and about 200 other lakes statewide. We may resume a targeted lake and tributary sampling project as well, looking for the results of our sediment reduction projects and monitoring nutrients entering the lake and streams.
Now that we seem to be heading out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope to begin working with teachers at area schools to educate students about our watershed and how they and their families can work with us to restore and protect Owasco Lake. We are also planning a variety of community outreach programs to share our message that we can all work together to safeguard our beautiful lake.
Please join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, for our Virtual Annual Meeting and Cocktail Party. For more information, visit OWLA.org.
Nancy Hart is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, and Dr. Dana Hall is president of the board. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.