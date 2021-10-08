Owners of Opendore, Auburn house win Preservation Awards

Two historic properties in Cayuga County, and their owners, were among the honorees of the Preservation Association of Central New York's 2021 Preservation Awards.

The association's Pat Earle Award was given to the Howland Stone Store Museum for the completion of its restoration of Opendore, the former Isabel Howland house, in Sherwood. Over eight years, the museum spent more than $1 million and logged almost 12,000 volunteer hours restoring the 1837 house where the suffragist lived and invited the community. It opened to the public in August.

The Stewardship Award was given to Dr. Stephen and Judy Coleman for their care of the Dr. Ezra Abel Huntington house in Auburn. Located at 11 Seminary St., the house is the oldest surviving structure of the Auburn Theological Seminary and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1861 for Huntington, a longtime faculty member at the seminary.

The awards, which were judged by an association committee, will be presented virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register for the awards program, email email@pacny.net.

