Pancake breakfast in Union Springs to support man with cancer

A Lions Club pancake breakfast in Union Springs will support a member who has recently undergone several surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor from his skull.

The breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the American Legion dining hall at 8 Schobey St. in Union Springs. The breakfast is all-you-can-eat and costs $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger, and is free for children 4 and younger.

Proceeds from the breakfast will help pay out-of-pocket expenses for Jeremy Garlock, who is now undergoing radiation after his surgeries, and is the sole provider for his family. Checks can be made payable to Union Springs Lions Club.