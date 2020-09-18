Pandemic pets: Auburn shelter says adoptions high since March

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pets have had it pretty good during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only are dogs and cats much less susceptible to the coronavirus than humans, but the need for social distancing has given pets more time with their people at home.

And it's also partly because of social distancing that people have been adopting pets in much greater numbers than usual.

At the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn, there's not a single dog available for adoption at the moment, Executive Director Carol Russell told The Citizen Thursday.

"It's unusual," she said. "As soon as we get a dog in, the dog is gone."

There is one dog at the shelter, a young Lab-border collie mix named Tiny. But she won't be available until she's free of heartworm. When she is, Russell expects her to find a home fast, too.

Cats, like always, aren't in quite as much demand as their canine counterparts, Russell said.

Though they're also being adopted more than usual, she still has about 50 to 60 cats available. And when one is adopted, another moves into the Auburn shelter from a wait list.