Pandemic pets: Auburn shelter says adoptions high since March

Pets have had it pretty good during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only are dogs and cats much less susceptible to the coronavirus than humans, but the need for social distancing has given pets more time with their people at home.
And it's also partly because of social distancing that people have been adopting pets in much greater numbers than usual.
At the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn, there's not a single dog available for adoption at the moment, Executive Director Carol Russell told The Citizen Thursday.
"It's unusual," she said. "As soon as we get a dog in, the dog is gone."
There is one dog at the shelter, a young Lab-border collie mix named Tiny. But she won't be available until she's free of heartworm. When she is, Russell expects her to find a home fast, too.
Cats, like always, aren't in quite as much demand as their canine counterparts, Russell said.
Though they're also being adopted more than usual, she still has about 50 to 60 cats available. And when one is adopted, another moves into the Auburn shelter from a wait list.
Russell expects that to continue into the fall, which is "kitten season," she said. But while the youngest cats go quickly, the older ones tend to linger at the shelter a little longer.
"Cats are pets, too, and deserve the same attention," she said. "They're not dogs, but they're still looking for homes and they're awesome and wonderful."
When it comes to pet adoption rates, the Auburn shelter is no anomaly: According to media reports, they've been rising across the country during the pandemic.
Russell believes there are two reasons for that.
One is that people simply want to do something positive. Adopting a pet gives them a feeling of helping, both the animal and the shelter, during a time of widespread hurt, she said.
Another reason is the simultaneous rise of people spending time at home, Russell said. Whether they're working there or just staying in, people have more time to spend with pets. With new ones, they also have more time to make sure they acclimate to their new surroundings, as well as any new dog or cat siblings. And pets, in turn, help people feel less isolated during social distancing.
Those same reasons explain why the Auburn SPCA has also seen fewer pet surrenders during the pandemic, Russell said.
If anyone is thinking about surrendering their pet, perhaps because they're returning to work away from home, Russell encourages them to reconsider.
"It can be very destructive for an animal, and something you might regret in the future," she said.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY offers whatever help it can to pet owners who do need to re-home a dog or cat, she continued.
During the pandemic, the 41 York St. shelter is open from noon to 2 p.m. every day of the week except Thursdays and Fridays with limited capacity. So Russell encourages people to make appointments by calling (315) 253-5841. The shelter's adoption form is also available at flspcaofcny.org and can be emailed to flspca_cny@yahoo.com or faxed to (315) 282-2387.
And if you see a pet you'd like to adopt, it may be wise to move quickly.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals," Russell said.
