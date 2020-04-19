Pandemic spoils Auburn restaurant's opening, but fellow owners show support

Traci Leubner didn't think opening a restaurant could be harder than farming.
But then she had the misfortune of opening that restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic.
Leubner and partner David O'Hara are the owners of Roseadah's, which opened on Mattie Street in Auburn March 27.
The restaurant offers simple fare in the farm-to-table style. Burgers are handmade with fresh beef, and never frozen. Pulled pork is seasoned and smoked for seven hours before going in sandwiches. And Leubner cuts, batters and fries her own mozzarella sticks. Though she uses Cabot cheese, which is made in Vermont, most of the milk comes from farms in upstate New York, Leubner said.
She knows that because one of them is her family's: Maple Lane Partnership, a 600-cow dairy farm in Marietta, where Leubner grew up.
"I know how fresh food can be. I'm a little spoiled," she said. "So I'd like to spoil Auburn with some fresh goodness."
Leubner's family also runs a catering service, whose events include the Spafford Fire Department's annual motorcycle raffle. She loves the challenge of feeding 600 people in a few hours, she said.
That experience, along with time spent working at several different restaurants over the years, inspired Leubner to open her own restaurant. In October, she found the space for it at 20 Mattie St., a former ice cream shop in "impeccable shape," she said. The name of the restaurant combines those of her two grandmothers, Rose and Adah.
"I never left my grandmother's hungry, and I want to make sure no one leaves here hungry," she said.
In their honor, Leubner gives everyone who orders dinner a small dessert, the same way her grandmothers would send her out the door with a cookie or cupcake.
That warm, inviting feeling extends to the dining room at Roseadah's, Leubner said, with its wood and rustic home decor. But by the time she and O'Hara had remodeled the space, it was March. And two weeks before their planned opening date of March 27, the coronavirus pandemic led New York state to close all bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery.
"We were like, 'What do we do?'" she said. "And we just said we're going to open anyway."
It's been a struggle, Leubner said, selling a restaurant's food to people who've never set foot inside. That food is also Roseadah's first impression. But when it sits on a counter for several minutes, or has to be reheated, that impression suffers a little, she worries. Because of the restaurant's priority on fresh, local ingredients, takeout wasn't supposed to be a big part of the business.
But now, takeout is all of Roseadah's business, and Leubner and O'Hara have adapted accordingly. The building's old ice cream window has become a takeout window, and the restaurant has found many early customers in the Mattie Street neighborhood. Though it's hard to get to know them when they can't sit in her dining room, she appreciates their support.
Leubner also appreciates the support of a few of her fellow Auburn restaurant owners. After Rick Prairie of Downtown Deli posted about Roseadah's chicken riggies and mozzarella sticks on his Facebook page April 15, at least 40 people ordered food at the new restaurant, Leubner said. Lewis' Restaurant also took several Roseadah's menus to hand out there.
"The small business owners here — I'm just overwhelmed — they're so kind," Leubner said. "It feels like we're all in this together, and it's a good feeling."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!