Pandemic spoils Auburn restaurant's opening, but fellow owners show support

That experience, along with time spent working at several different restaurants over the years, inspired Leubner to open her own restaurant. In October, she found the space for it at 20 Mattie St., a former ice cream shop in "impeccable shape," she said. The name of the restaurant combines those of her two grandmothers, Rose and Adah.

"I never left my grandmother's hungry, and I want to make sure no one leaves here hungry," she said.

In their honor, Leubner gives everyone who orders dinner a small dessert, the same way her grandmothers would send her out the door with a cookie or cupcake.

That warm, inviting feeling extends to the dining room at Roseadah's, Leubner said, with its wood and rustic home decor. But by the time she and O'Hara had remodeled the space, it was March. And two weeks before their planned opening date of March 27, the coronavirus pandemic led New York state to close all bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery.