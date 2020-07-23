Pandemic wedding planning: Auburn couple shares 'very confusing' experience

Celeste and Matthew Johnson were planning a July wedding when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, a premature objector.
But the Johnsons still found a way to wed. The Auburn couple were married July 5 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in the city.
The wedding didn't look the way they imagined it before the pandemic, Celeste said. Two ceremonies and a reception of 200 people became one ceremony and last-minute gathering of about 50. As challenging and painful as it was to change plans, though, she believes the circumstances made their wedding an opportunity for growth.
"Patience is a virtue, patience and understanding. That's how I'll remember it," she said. "God's grace and perseverance gave us strength to pull through and make the changes we needed."
Celeste (née Pagan) and Matthew, a teacher at Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, were engaged on Oct. 6 of last year.
Layne Dann, owner of Gee June Bridal in Skaneateles, said about half of her clients have postponed their weddings due to the coronavirus pande…
As March began, they were planning one ceremony at St. Nicholas, because Matthew is Orthodox, and another one in the tradition of the Salvation Army, where Celeste was a member before she was baptized by her husband's church. The first ceremony would have taken place July 5, the second July 18. The second ceremony also would have been followed by a reception at The Carriage Barn at Frog Pond in Skaneateles with about 200 family and friends, Celeste said, including her loved ones from New York City and others from outside the state.
As the pandemic reached New York and social distancing began taking effect, however, the Johnsons-to-be weren't sure what to do. No one knew how long nonessential businesses would be closed and mass gatherings would be restricted, Celeste recalled. So planning a July event with multiple venues, catering, photography and music became even more of a challenge than it was before.
"It was a very confusing time," she said. "It was very painful, but we were understanding at the same time."
Eventually, Celeste and Matthew decided on the one ceremony at St. Nicholas.
That also meant canceling Celeste's bridal shower and bachelorette party, to her regret. But she and Matthew were able to obtain refunds on the services they had already paid for, she said.
Still, a ceremony meant the Johnsons needed to make some of the customary nuptial arrangements. In one case, they got creative. Her dress fitting was canceled, so one night, she approached Matthew while he was working on his master's degree online and suggested he take her measurements instead. After he went to Walmart to buy measuring tape, he got the numbers and she used them to buy her dress and veil online. He made sure not to watch so as to preserve the surprise, she noted. And afterward, she took his measurements for his tuxedo.
Celeste and Matthew also changed their order for a three-tier cake to the more sanitary cannoli. But they still ordered a smaller cake from Camerons Bakery just for themselves. Matthew's best man volunteered to DJ, and he and Celeste hired Finger Lakes Live Streaming to make the ceremony viewable online. More than 200 watched it live, she said.
Afterward, the newlyweds and their 50 loved ones in attendance went to the St. Nicholas hall for a reception with hors d'oeuvres. Warm as the atmosphere was, everyone socially distanced and wore masks, Celeste said. The next week, she and Matthew went to Alexandria Bay in the Thousand Islands for their honeymoon.
"Everything worked out nicely," she said. "But it was an experience."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.