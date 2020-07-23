Pandemic wedding planning: Auburn couple shares 'very confusing' experience

As the pandemic reached New York and social distancing began taking effect, however, the Johnsons-to-be weren't sure what to do. No one knew how long nonessential businesses would be closed and mass gatherings would be restricted, Celeste recalled. So planning a July event with multiple venues, catering, photography and music became even more of a challenge than it was before.

"It was a very confusing time," she said. "It was very painful, but we were understanding at the same time."

Eventually, Celeste and Matthew decided on the one ceremony at St. Nicholas.

That also meant canceling Celeste's bridal shower and bachelorette party, to her regret. But she and Matthew were able to obtain refunds on the services they had already paid for, she said.

Still, a ceremony meant the Johnsons needed to make some of the customary nuptial arrangements. In one case, they got creative. Her dress fitting was canceled, so one night, she approached Matthew while he was working on his master's degree online and suggested he take her measurements instead. After he went to Walmart to buy measuring tape, he got the numbers and she used them to buy her dress and veil online. He made sure not to watch so as to preserve the surprise, she noted. And afterward, she took his measurements for his tuxedo.