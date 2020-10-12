 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paper clover campaign to support Cayuga County 4-H
EDUCATION

Paper clover campaign to support Cayuga County 4-H

{{featured_button_text}}
Clover campaign

A previous 4-H paper clover campaign takes place at Tractor Supply Co. in Sennett.

 Provided

Cayuga County 4-H will benefit from the national 4-H's organization's annual paper clover campaign, in which it partners with Tractor Supply Co. stores every spring and fall to raise funds for the youth organization. Customers can purchase the clovers for $1 at checkout, or donate online or through the store's app. The store will match the donation if payment is made with a Tractor Supply Co. credit card.

The campaign has raised more than $14 million since 2010, and benefited more than 69,000 children across the country by providing hands-on learning experiences in STEM, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement. Last year, funds from the campaign allowed three Cayuga County 4-H members to attend summer camps, while another six members received scholarships for various hands-on experiences.

The spring fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fall fundraiser is taking place through Oct. 18 at Tractor Supply Co., 360 Grant Ave., Sennett. All funds support 4-H, with 90% at the state and county level.

For more information, visit cce.cornell.edu/cayuga.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: I hope these coronavirus numbers jolt Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News