Paper clover campaign to support Cayuga County 4-H

Cayuga County 4-H will benefit from the national 4-H's organization's annual paper clover campaign, in which it partners with Tractor Supply Co. stores every spring and fall to raise funds for the youth organization. Customers can purchase the clovers for $1 at checkout, or donate online or through the store's app. The store will match the donation if payment is made with a Tractor Supply Co. credit card.

The campaign has raised more than $14 million since 2010, and benefited more than 69,000 children across the country by providing hands-on learning experiences in STEM, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement. Last year, funds from the campaign allowed three Cayuga County 4-H members to attend summer camps, while another six members received scholarships for various hands-on experiences.

The spring fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fall fundraiser is taking place through Oct. 18 at Tractor Supply Co., 360 Grant Ave., Sennett. All funds support 4-H, with 90% at the state and county level.

For more information, visit cce.cornell.edu/cayuga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0