Peachtown: Black History Month lessons should include more than success stories

We cannot let our children grow up mistakenly thinking that a lack of representation has anything to do inherent value or potential. We have to show them how oppressive systems predetermine who will have an open path and who will be met with repeated obstacles along the way. It is critical that they understand power dynamics so that wherever they land on the spectrum, they’ll understand what’s required to move toward a more equitable future. Students who understand oppression become adults who know why Black Lives Matter, why we need to Say Her Name, and why Colin Kaepernick took a knee. They understand the nuances of power and privilege, and they learn to listen to and trust the voices of those who are brave enough to shine a light on injustice.