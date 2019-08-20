* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the new director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.