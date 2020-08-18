You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peachtown Elementary: Consider options this fall
PEACHTOWN ELEMENTARY

Peachtown Elementary: Consider options this fall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Alyssa Binns Gunderson

Alyssa Binns Gunderson

Parents everywhere are being faced with difficult decisions about schooling this fall. There are no easy answers, but options are still available. Peachtown Elementary School, located in Aurora, is a fully accredited, nonprofit, private elementary school serving children entering grades prekindergarten through eight. We are currently enrolling students for full-time instruction on a four-day school week. We run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. 

Given all of the new safety and distancing regulations placed on schools, we have capped our enrollment at 24 students for safely spaced in-person instruction, with room for more students in a parallel online program designed for families who opt to stay home this school year. We’re excited to share that we have hired longtime Peachtown teacher Bird Cramer as director of curriculum and instruction to guide us through this transition. With her help and a lot of research, training and creative problem solving, our faculty are preparing for an engaging and exciting new year.

If you would like to learn more about what makes Peachtown unique, visit us online at peachtownschool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/peachtownschool.

We know that this year is going to look different. Our creative and dedicated team is working hard to take a challenging situation and make it academically rewarding, socially engaging, emotionally supportive and fun.

Enrollment is ongoing and in-person spaces are first come, first served. Need-based scholarships are always available. You’ll find the application materials on our website.

Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Anthony A. Mattie

MATTIE, Anthony A., 36, of Centerville, Virginia and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020. Calling hours are this Friday …

Lifestyles

Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

BENNETT, Francis “Red," 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 fr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Birx says she wishes US started with lockdown like Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News