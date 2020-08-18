Peachtown Elementary: Consider options this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents everywhere are being faced with difficult decisions about schooling this fall. There are no easy answers, but options are still available. Peachtown Elementary School, located in Aurora, is a fully accredited, nonprofit, private elementary school serving children entering grades prekindergarten through eight. We are currently enrolling students for full-time instruction on a four-day school week. We run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Given all of the new safety and distancing regulations placed on schools, we have capped our enrollment at 24 students for safely spaced in-person instruction, with room for more students in a parallel online program designed for families who opt to stay home this school year. We’re excited to share that we have hired longtime Peachtown teacher Bird Cramer as director of curriculum and instruction to guide us through this transition. With her help and a lot of research, training and creative problem solving, our faculty are preparing for an engaging and exciting new year.

If you would like to learn more about what makes Peachtown unique, visit us online at peachtownschool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/peachtownschool.