Peachtown Elementary: Consider options this fall

Parents everywhere are being faced with difficult decisions about schooling this fall. There are no easy answers, but options are still available. Peachtown Elementary School, located in Aurora, is a fully accredited, nonprofit, private elementary school serving children entering grades prekindergarten through eight. We are currently enrolling students for full-time instruction on a four-day school week. We run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Given all of the new safety and distancing regulations placed on schools, we have capped our enrollment at 24 students for safely spaced in-person instruction, with room for more students in a parallel online program designed for families who opt to stay home this school year. We’re excited to share that we have hired longtime Peachtown teacher Bird Cramer as director of curriculum and instruction to guide us through this transition. With her help and a lot of research, training and creative problem solving, our faculty are preparing for an engaging and exciting new year.
If you would like to learn more about what makes Peachtown unique, visit us online at peachtownschool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/peachtownschool.
We know that this year is going to look different. Our creative and dedicated team is working hard to take a challenging situation and make it academically rewarding, socially engaging, emotionally supportive and fun.
Enrollment is ongoing and in-person spaces are first come, first served. Need-based scholarships are always available. You’ll find the application materials on our website.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.
