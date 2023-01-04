Peachtown Elementary: Intellectually curious children

One of the first things that really surprised me as a new parent was how naturally curious babies and kids are. I quickly learned that what my children needed to grow was less about “teaching” and more about providing opportunities and parameters. They are programmed and primed to learn as much as possible about the world around them. So much of parenting is learning when to step in and when to step back so that children ultimately learn to rely on themselves.

As an educator it is a joy and a challenge to manage a classroom full of curious minds. The best educators understand that sharing information isn’t enough, and that the real task is to provide students with opportunities to connect their own individual intellectual curiosities with the curriculum. Much like parenting, teachers must carefully decide when to step in and when to step back so that students can feel empowered and engaged with the learning. There are many ways to cultivate curious minds inside and outside of the classroom. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

• Find out what your learner is interested in and then ask more questions. It’s tempting to jump in with our own understandings and ideas, but most kids are not inspired by informational lectures. It’s much more powerful to ask, “What have you already figured out?” or, "What would happen if…” or even a question as simple as, “How did you come up with that question/idea?” Rather than aiming to satisfy a child’s curiosity, we should challenge ourselves to help cultivate and deepen it.

• Become a co-learner. It’s important for children to understand that learning is a lifelong endeavor. We can share our wisdom and our curiosity by exploring topics together. Modeling research practices and thinking out loud help children to recognize and value the learning process, even when they inevitably hit content that challenges them.

• Make time for intellectual exploration and play. It’s easy for adults to focus on efficiency and clarity, but if we want to raise intellectually curious kids we have to provide them with the time to play with ideas and come to their own conclusions.

When we design homes and classrooms that promote curiosity over conformity we empower children to own their intellectual development and growth. They develop confidence in their ability to work through ideas and bring creative solutions to the problems around them. The world needs more of these minds and we have the power to help cultivate them.