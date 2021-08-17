Peachtown Elementary: Parenting through uncertain times

Reflect upon the lessons

Life’s challenges teach us about who we are and what we’re capable of. When looking back at the past year, it’s easy to see all of the normal activities that my family missed out on. We stayed apart during major holidays, missed sports seasons and let go of lessons and activities that we love. At school, many of our routines were disrupted, activities were modified and personal freedoms were greatly limited by safety guidelines and social distancing. We lost a lot, but it doesn’t help to dwell on any of that. Instead, we can choose to reflect on the lessons learned and the unexpected gains. My own family learned that we don’t have to be in the same room as extended family to feel a loving connection, or to carry on traditions. We found creative ways for our kids to have meaningful interactions with friends and we experienced a slower pace at home, which allowed us to spend more time really looking at and listening to each other. At school, we learned so much about the benefits of technology and found that there were many hidden features that could enhance learning by connecting children with individualized tools and strategies. We were also reminded that spending time on social and emotional health is essential; it’s the foundation that all learning sits upon.