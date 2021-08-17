Peachtown Elementary: Parenting through uncertain times

I don’t know about you, but I am heading into this academic year feeling weary. My three school-aged children are enjoying a fairly typical summer and looking forward to what they hope will be a more “normal” year. With the delta variant of COVID-19 increasing cases in our area, it’s becoming more and more obvious that we are not heading toward a familiar “normal," but are instead looking, yet again, at a year of uncertainty for schools, sports, family events and time spent with friends. None of us are ready for another round, but we find ourselves bracing for it anyway. With this in mind, here’s a list of tips that I have found to be useful when navigating uncertain times. I know I’ll be leaning on this advice, and I hope that it helps others as well.
Focus on your own circle of control
In his book "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People," author Stephen Covey talks about the importance of being proactive rather than reactive by focusing our time and energy on only those problems and concerns that we have the agency to influence through our own actions. We may not be able to control a situation or the way that other people are choosing to respond to it, but we have more control than we sometimes acknowledge when it comes to the choices we make for ourselves and our families, the places and amount of time we spend sourcing information, and the way that we interact with others. We may not be able to control our feelings, but we can control the way we react to situations. Making time to intentionally set family goals and boundaries is a great way to prepare for uncertain times because it allows us to feel proactive and on top of things, rather than reactive and putting out fires.
Reflect upon the lessons
Life’s challenges teach us about who we are and what we’re capable of. When looking back at the past year, it’s easy to see all of the normal activities that my family missed out on. We stayed apart during major holidays, missed sports seasons and let go of lessons and activities that we love. At school, many of our routines were disrupted, activities were modified and personal freedoms were greatly limited by safety guidelines and social distancing. We lost a lot, but it doesn’t help to dwell on any of that. Instead, we can choose to reflect on the lessons learned and the unexpected gains. My own family learned that we don’t have to be in the same room as extended family to feel a loving connection, or to carry on traditions. We found creative ways for our kids to have meaningful interactions with friends and we experienced a slower pace at home, which allowed us to spend more time really looking at and listening to each other. At school, we learned so much about the benefits of technology and found that there were many hidden features that could enhance learning by connecting children with individualized tools and strategies. We were also reminded that spending time on social and emotional health is essential; it’s the foundation that all learning sits upon.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson
Alyssa Binns Gunderson
'We can do hard things'
I found myself saying this to my kids, my students and myself repeatedly last year, and I anticipate saying it quite a lot again. It’s helpful for me to remember that I can do hard things, but when it becomes a "we" rather than an "I," the understanding shifts and it becomes obvious that we are in this turbulent time together. We can encourage, support and even carry each other through hard times by offering patience, kindness and a generous spirit as we interact with each other and ourselves.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.