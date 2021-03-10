Peachtown: Gratitude and reflection after a year of COVID-19

As we look back at a year like no other, it’s hard not to compare our collective “before” and “after." We all miss the carefree days, before every move required a risk/reward analysis. Life’s daily decisions have been hard enough, and those of us responsible for other humans have experienced the compounded impacts of decision fatigue and mental exhaustion. This year has been devastating for some and rough for even the luckiest among us. And yet, there is still so much to be grateful for. As Fred Rogers famously said about challenging times, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” As we look back on this intensely difficult year, a handful of dedicated helpers have made a huge difference for our little school and the families who rely on us to keep their children healthy, safe and educated. I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them.
Our board of trustees, with their varied skills and expertise, have guided strategy and decision-making through all of the unknowns that we have faced since schools were first closed last March. They voluntarily moved from monthly business meetings to weekly problem-solving sessions and picked up additional responsibilities to help lighten the load that COVID-19 dropped onto my shoulders. Thanks to their time, knowledge and research, we created safety plans, received emergency funding, reconfigured our entire building, hired new staff, reorganized responsibilities, purchased new equipment and developed and executed a weekly testing program. These volunteers, who have long supported our school, formed a network that buoyed our staff and reassured our families when everything seemed scary and unclear.
Our local community and a number of local foundations provided the financial support needed to act on our careful planning. The Cayuga Community Fund and CNY Community Foundation wisely set funds aside for COVID-specific community requests and held frequent meetings to help connect nonprofits with emergency funding as it was needed. The speed and efficiency they demonstrated was incredibly helpful to us and so many others. Their support allowed us to train our staff for remote instruction. It also helped to establish a Study Buddy program that served as a lifeline for our families and offers a model that will help many more. The Triad Foundation, Cayuga Foundation, Metcalf Foundation, Columbian Foundation, Civil Advocacy Project and several generous private donors also responded to our calls for support, reducing the growing gap that COVID-19 unexpectedly created in our annual budget.
The Cayuga County Health Department, and specifically Nancy Purdy, Deanna Hoey and Karen Vasile, have provided structure, clarification and support as our local schools navigated everything from drafting reopening policies to in-school testing programs, and staff vaccination appointments. They continue to host weekly meetings to encourage communication and problem-solving between school districts and have somehow managed to prioritize every question and request we’ve thrown at them, responding with grace and professionalism amid an overwhelming workload full of testing, contact tracing, policy monitoring and vaccine management. I think what I have appreciated most about these three women is the humanity they projected as they led us all through the murky unknown. I am certain they have not always felt like beacons of light, but from my perspective, that’s exactly what they have been and I am so grateful.
Finally, the day-to-day, minute-to-minute success of every school is the unwavering dedication of our teachers. When schools closed without much warning a year ago, our teachers came in on nights and weekends to make individualized learning bins for each student, full of plans, worksheets, manipulatives, books and supplies, which were in many cases hand-delivered to families. When the year ended and it was clear that a complete reinvention of school was required, our teachers spent a good portion of their summer breaks learning new technology and software programs, strategizing about best practices, and physically recreating our entire school environment. Every detail of the school day was carefully analyzed and considered, from how kids would enter the building to where they would sit, how they would access materials, and who they should interact with on the playground. Schedules, class assignments and coat hook locations were carefully discussed, debated and decided upon based on evolving recommendations from experts and government officials. There were many details that could not be nailed down until other portions came together, and this became its own source of angst and confusion as planning time dwindled and responsibilities multiplied. It was an impossible situation, and yet here we are, thriving amid the chaos, leading children through a full year of disruption and adjustment. I may be an administrator, but I’m also a parent, and I am so grateful for the structure, humor, kindness, creativity and support that all of my kids’ teachers have shared with them.
Our communities strengthen when individuals are willing to work toward shared goals. Thanks to all of the helpers who have pushed through the countless barriers that COVID-19 has presented. We may not be out of the proverbial woods yet, but we can look back and see a trail that was cleared with persistence, dedication, and a lot of good, hard-working, community-minded people. Thank you.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.