Peachtown: Gratitude and reflection after a year of COVID-19

Finally, the day-to-day, minute-to-minute success of every school is the unwavering dedication of our teachers. When schools closed without much warning a year ago, our teachers came in on nights and weekends to make individualized learning bins for each student, full of plans, worksheets, manipulatives, books and supplies, which were in many cases hand-delivered to families. When the year ended and it was clear that a complete reinvention of school was required, our teachers spent a good portion of their summer breaks learning new technology and software programs, strategizing about best practices, and physically recreating our entire school environment. Every detail of the school day was carefully analyzed and considered, from how kids would enter the building to where they would sit, how they would access materials, and who they should interact with on the playground. Schedules, class assignments and coat hook locations were carefully discussed, debated and decided upon based on evolving recommendations from experts and government officials. There were many details that could not be nailed down until other portions came together, and this became its own source of angst and confusion as planning time dwindled and responsibilities multiplied. It was an impossible situation, and yet here we are, thriving amid the chaos, leading children through a full year of disruption and adjustment. I may be an administrator, but I’m also a parent, and I am so grateful for the structure, humor, kindness, creativity and support that all of my kids’ teachers have shared with them.