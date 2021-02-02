Peachtown: Lessons in citizenship from the elementary classroom

Many of us have started the new year feeling weary, and it’s no wonder why: America has had a chaotic and tumultuous year. Those of us who work in education know that when the outside world feels chaotic, our lives in the classroom benefit from focusing on the basics. We empower our students to take personal responsibility and we do everything we can to strengthen our classroom communities. When Peachtown students studied U.S. government and civics this fall, the connections between our classrooms and our country were hard to ignore.

As educators, we have our fingers on the pulse of human nature and we are uniquely positioned to understand what it takes to lead a disparate group of individuals toward a common goal. We know that the traits that make productive citizens in kindergarten classrooms are the same ones that make adults productive citizens in our communities, country and larger world. Here are some universal truths and expectations that cultivate healthy working relationships in all communities. Their effectiveness can be observed everywhere they are used — from the playground to the Capitol and everywhere in between. We would all do well to remember the lessons taught in our elementary classrooms:

• Find the common humanity in every person and grant them the same rights, privileges and consideration that you expect and require.