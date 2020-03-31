Peachtown: Searching for simplicity during a global crisis

The most pressing question I have been facing since COVID-19 made itself known in New York is a basic and unavoidable one: What really matters? What do we need, and what can we live without? I’m guessing that we have all spent some time considering this, and how we can simplify our lives to make sure that our most important needs are met.
As schools across the country have closed, I have spent a lot of time working with colleagues to ask: What are our most important learning goals, and how can we make them accessible to all students during a chaotic and confusing time? What matters the most, and what can be put on hold? Reading and math skills easily made the list, but what about history? Art? Languages? Music? What do we need? It’s been interesting to see what my children gravitate toward when given a more open learning structure at home. They each have naturally spent more time on certain topics than others, and I’m learning things I didn’t know about them just by paying attention. It’s an important reminder that what I need might not necessarily be what they need to feel fulfilled and whole.
As social distancing has been implemented and only “essential” work is allowed to continue, we’ve witnessed what our society needs to maintain order. Food, utilities, medical care and all of the supporting infrastructure, it turns out, come attached to wildly different value propositions in our marketplace. Which goods and services really matter, and which can we live without? Food, shelter, heat and medical care are obvious. Transportation? Internet? Social media? Zoom? Takeout? Wine? Journalism?
As we hunker down in our own homes, doing our best to manage all of our personal responsibilities at what feels like the exact same time, all day long, I know a lot of us are having to simplify our routines and pare them down to what really matters. Some of us are having to reinvent what schooling looks like, some are straining to creatively maintain small businesses or registering for unemployment. Some have used the extra time to sew fabric masks, and some are leading multifaceted, community-based response systems. Some of us are continuing to show up for our “essential” roles and some of us understand that the most important responsibility is simply caring for our own health at the moment. We all have to decide what really matters most, right now, and put our energy and focus there.
I have spent a lot of time talking about adults, but children are living in the same state-mandated pause as the rest of us. As they spend more time at home, and away from their schools, friends, grandparents and activities, there are a lot of feelings to pay attention to. Some changes might feel relaxing, exciting and comfortable, and others may feel sad, scary or upsetting. If you have children in your life, I encourage you to help them pay attention to their feelings and share them. Remind them that the way they’re feeling says a lot about what matters most to them, and what they personally need, or can live without. Do they need lots of activities, or are they content to stay home? Do they need a lot of one-on-one attention, or do they like to play independently? Do they need to move? To sing? To play games? To snuggle? To make art?
None of us know how we’re going to come out of this global pandemic, but it’s clear that there are going to be many opportunities to separate needs from wants in the coming weeks. I encourage you to determine your own personal list of needs and then get to work on fulfilling them. Silver linings abound, and I am sure that this is one of them.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.
