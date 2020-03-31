Peachtown: Searching for simplicity during a global crisis

As we hunker down in our own homes, doing our best to manage all of our personal responsibilities at what feels like the exact same time, all day long, I know a lot of us are having to simplify our routines and pare them down to what really matters. Some of us are having to reinvent what schooling looks like, some are straining to creatively maintain small businesses or registering for unemployment. Some have used the extra time to sew fabric masks, and some are leading multifaceted, community-based response systems. Some of us are continuing to show up for our “essential” roles and some of us understand that the most important responsibility is simply caring for our own health at the moment. We all have to decide what really matters most, right now, and put our energy and focus there.

I have spent a lot of time talking about adults, but children are living in the same state-mandated pause as the rest of us. As they spend more time at home, and away from their schools, friends, grandparents and activities, there are a lot of feelings to pay attention to. Some changes might feel relaxing, exciting and comfortable, and others may feel sad, scary or upsetting. If you have children in your life, I encourage you to help them pay attention to their feelings and share them. Remind them that the way they’re feeling says a lot about what matters most to them, and what they personally need, or can live without. Do they need lots of activities, or are they content to stay home? Do they need a lot of one-on-one attention, or do they like to play independently? Do they need to move? To sing? To play games? To snuggle? To make art?