Peachtown: Study buddies to the rescue!

Peachtown Elementary School sits in a unique position. As an independent school located on a college campus, we have long benefited from a vibrant and symbiotic relationship with the Wells College education department. These education majors bring a diversity to our classrooms through their backgrounds and ideas and keep us feeling energized and inspired. In return, our teachers have shared their wisdom and experience, and our program itself has opened eyes to approaches and methods that fall outside of state and district mandates.

What does a group of smart and creative people do when faced with a huge challenge? They brainstorm the possibilities and innovate solutions. We had students who were struggling to engage and parents who were struggling to connect and direct. Wells had students who were in need of experiential internship credits. Everyone needed to find a way forward and in the midst of a stressful board meeting, a brilliant solution was born. With the help of a grant from the Cayuga County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, we were able to employ a small handful of personal tutors, whom we lovingly refer to as “study buddies.”