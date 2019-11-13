Take a look around any family restaurant, and you’re bound to see several children sitting quietly, their faces reflecting the blue light from a tablet or smartphone. What was once a time to chat, inspect menus and play with silverware has now become a boring void to fill with videos, apps and whatever else a child might click on. While screens and devices may be convenient, they are not doing anything to help children develop the self-regulation skills they’ll need for the rest of their lives.
When teachers talk about a child’s ability to self-regulate, they’re looking at how well a child can control their own behaviors, emotions and thoughts and how well those actions align with their long-term goals. Each environment will have its own set of boundaries around appropriate behavior, volume and activity, so children also need to learn to differentiate based on location, purpose and company. Most children know that loud voices and running feet are perfectly fine on the playground, but not in the classroom. Likewise, they can learn that conversation is encouraged at lunch, but not during meetings or assemblies. We teach and encourage self-regulation so that children will grow into adults who can pursue the skills and learning needed to work in fields of their choice, interact with friends of their choosing and, ideally, find a purpose greater than themselves to find meaning in.
At Peachtown, we’re taking the month of November to specifically focus on some of the skills that aid children in their ability to self-regulate. We started by learning about how to identify our emotional states, beginning with the feeling of being at peace or feeling “just right.” We then went on to read about and practice strategies that can help us when we’re feeling off. The book "The Kids’ Guide to Staying Awesome and in Control: Simple Stuff to Help Children Regulate their Emotions and Senses," by Lauren Brukner, is full of helpful strategies for bringing our minds and bodies back to center. The tips range from discrete practices that can be used while sitting in class to full body strategies that could be carried out on a trip to get a drink or use the bathroom. The goal of this book is to go beyond teacher directed “brain-breaks” and build skills that children will own and employ as needed.
Self-regulation is a life skill and one that we are all continually working on. Parents who want to support their child(ren)’s development in this area should consider the following strategies:
You have free articles remaining.
• Help your child to recognize the goal of a particular situation: "We are sitting quietly so that everyone can listen to the speaker. We’ll have time to chat and move around afterward."
• Embrace situations that require delayed gratification and share your own strategies in the moment: "When I have a hard time waiting for my turn, I try to distract myself by looking around the room and noticing all of the things I can see, hear, feel and smell."
• Provide opportunities for children to make choices and carry through on their plans: "Would you like to help set the table or wash dishes?"
• Build empty space (and, yes, intentional boredom) into life by limiting screen time and adult-directed activities. My favorite response to a declaration of boredom: "Oh great, I was waiting for someone to feel bored. I have a list of things that need to be cleaned and I’d love your help!"