Peachtown: The merits of alternative education

As an educator who has taught in both mainstream and alternative learning environments, I’m often asked to describe our educational model as it compares to traditional New York state public schools. How do we know that kids are learning if we’re not officially and systematically testing them? How can kids stay motivated to work without letter or number grades to distinguish their status in relation to their peers? How can kids learn to respect their teachers if they’re calling them by their first names? There are no quick answers, but when I think about the work that we do every day and the outcomes of the children we’ve served, the guiding principle that comes to mind, and one that really defines our approach is this: mutual respect.
When we respect that children are individuals who come to us with unique interests, capabilities, personalities and goals, we’re able to reach them as such. Each child will head in a unique direction, and it’s our responsibility to create a solid foundation that balances core skills and understandings with just enough variety and excitement to reflect the varied and exciting world we live in. Our core curriculum is very traditional, but our approach is one that honors and respects the curiosity and excitement that drive childhood. Kids want to understand everything around them, and we’re here to cultivate that spirit. Tests do not drive content here; the personal interests of the children do. I see it as a careful balance of structure and creativity, and one that mirrors life outside the bounds of formal schooling.
Mutual respect defines the teacher/student relationship as well. There is never a question about who runs the classroom, but there are abundant opportunities to remind our students that we’re all on the learning journey together. Our school-wide main lesson units are a really wonderful example of how curiosity, excitement and co-learning come together. We rotate between science and history topics on a three-to-four-year cycle, with each unit driving learning in most subject areas. With all of this variety, teachers are constantly learning and relearning along with our students. Through my own personal observations I’ve noticed that history topics remain generally the same, though there’s often a new parallel to draw between the topic at hand and current events or fresh perspectives to draw from. Science topics are full of new and exciting information — the nature of science is such that new findings are always informing understanding.
Finally, mutual respect defines individual relationships within our learning community. When learning goals are intentionally crafted based on individuals and carefully observed progress, grades and rankings are unnecessary. The children see themselves as part of a learning community where there is a shared understanding that everyone is trying to improve, and while some work faster and others catch on slower, no one person is inherently better or worse than another because of it. In an environment like this, where mistakes will never ruin academic records, curiosity becomes the basis of a true love of learning.
At the end of their time with us, Peachtown students move into the larger world with a solid understanding of what it feels like to master core skills, and explore interesting topics. They know what it means to connect with peers and adults in intellectual pursuits and they have a very healthy range of authentic relationships, ranging from kindergarteners to college students. In short, they have built healthy and strong foundations for authentic and interesting lives.
Alyssa Binns Gunderson is the new director at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, a multi-age, project-based school for prekindergarten through eighth grade located on the campus of Wells College. For more information, call (315) 364-8721 or visit peachtownschool.com.