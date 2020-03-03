Peachtown: The merits of alternative education

Mutual respect defines the teacher/student relationship as well. There is never a question about who runs the classroom, but there are abundant opportunities to remind our students that we’re all on the learning journey together. Our school-wide main lesson units are a really wonderful example of how curiosity, excitement and co-learning come together. We rotate between science and history topics on a three-to-four-year cycle, with each unit driving learning in most subject areas. With all of this variety, teachers are constantly learning and relearning along with our students. Through my own personal observations I’ve noticed that history topics remain generally the same, though there’s often a new parallel to draw between the topic at hand and current events or fresh perspectives to draw from. Science topics are full of new and exciting information — the nature of science is such that new findings are always informing understanding.