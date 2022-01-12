People and pets: Auburn-area animal hospital under new ownership

When Dr. Jennifer Hostetler began searching for a veterinary practice to buy, she had two conditions: She wanted it to be in decent shape, and she wanted it to be in the Auburn area.

The search was difficult, Hostetler told The Citizen on Tuesday. Practices that go on the market and aren't bought by corporate entities commonly require too much work to rehabilitate.

But Hostetler eventually found her practice at Chestnut Ridge Animal Hospital in Sennett, which she bought last year. She succeeds its owner of about eight years, Dr. Andrea Randazzo.

Hostetler said she focused her search on the Auburn area because she wanted to return there, having started her career in 2012 at Brookside Veterinary Clinic on Grant Avenue. A Michigan native, and graduate of Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, she came all the way to Auburn because of the difficulty finding a job in the field at that time.

But Hostetler grew fond of the area during her five years at Brookside and then Fairmount Animal Hospital, she said. Ever since she went back to the Midwest to work at a veterinary practice in Indiana, she looked for a way to come back. Now, along with working at Chestnut Ridge, she lives in Auburn with her husband, Kyle, and their 6-year-old daughter, Violet.

Hostetler is grateful to be doing something she loves, somewhere she loves — especially at her own private practice after experiencing the "headache" of corporate ones.

"It's pretty cliché, but I've always loved animals," she said. "You learn right away that there's a lot of people interaction, but I enjoy that too. The people and the pets we're working with."

Over the past six months, Hostetler has made several improvements to Chestnut Ridge with both its people and its pets in mind. Though the practice was in good shape, she felt it could use new painting and lighting, as well as new flooring in the exam rooms. She also added a railing in front of the steps to the practice, formerly a house, that older pet owners have thanked her for.

Meanwhile, Hostetler added a new anesthesia monitor for pets undergoing surgical procedures, and a dental X-ray machine. She believes dogs in particular will be happy about the new ramp she had installed over the stairs between the practice's two floors, and the new lighting in the hall. The stairs were steep, she said, so the four-legged patients "hated" using them.

Hostetler has also hired a licensed veterinary technician, the practice's first, to help with tasks like anesthesia and drawing blood. Later, she hopes to add another doctor or two to the staff of about six. Demand for the practice's services has been "overwhelming" due to the high rate of pet adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, even as it reaches its third year.

A new facility for Chestnut Ridge, with a better location and layout, is another possibility, Hostetler said. But it won't be too far away from the current practice.

"I plan on being here until I retire," she said.

