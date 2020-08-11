'People come in crying': Stress of COVID-19 leads to Auburn health center hire

Duckett believes the combination of those and other stressors is why he has prescribed more anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medication in the last few weeks than he can ever recall.

He's also seen the stress of the virus itself affect the elderly in particular, given their increased vulnerability to it. Many are so afraid that they're putting off needed health appointments, he said.

"I have people coming in with two masks, three masks — they're so paranoid about getting sick," he said. "People come in crying afraid they're going to die."

Stanley, meanwhile, has been seeing "a lot of emotional distress" in patients at East Hill since July. Most of it is due to isolation, she said, which is why some of the most common advice she gives is to stay connected with family and friends by phone or social media. Stanley also suggests aiming to get the proper amounts of sleep and exercise despite the disruption of quarantine. Though that advice may sound easy, she said, the key is motivating oneself to follow it despite the pandemic's suspension of social norms.

Stanley, who came to East Hill from Helio Health in Syracuse, said she also tries to let isolated patients know what activities are still available in the community, such as the Auburn YMCA being open.