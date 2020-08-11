'People come in crying': Stress of COVID-19 leads to Auburn health center hire

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an Auburn health center has hired a psychiatric nurse practitioner to address the stress created by the virus and its varied ripple effects.
Angel Stanley joined East Hill Medical Center in July. In an interview with The Citizen on Monday, she said she's there to consult with patients who may show mental health problems during their visit, whether it's with their primary care provider or with the center's addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. Stanley works to emotionally stabilize those who show problems, she explained, and also to assess their overall mental health. She can then refer patients for the proper follow-up treatment, if needed.
"It allows us to treat the whole person and not risk them falling through the cracks," she said. "It's a continuity of care."
The center's chief medical officer, Dr. Adam Duckett, said East Hill hired Stanley to keep up with what he called the "compounding stress" of the pandemic.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
Along with the isolation of social distancing and the anxiety of economic decline, Duckett cited the disruption of education and the inability to go to gyms as two of those stressors. He's seen many elderly patients — aunts, uncles, grandparents — pressured by relatives to help teach their children in the event they can't return to school in the fall, he said. And without weighing in on whether they should be closed in New York state, as they've been since March, Duckett noted that gyms are what many use for stress relief.
Duckett believes the combination of those and other stressors is why he has prescribed more anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medication in the last few weeks than he can ever recall.
He's also seen the stress of the virus itself affect the elderly in particular, given their increased vulnerability to it. Many are so afraid that they're putting off needed health appointments, he said.
"I have people coming in with two masks, three masks — they're so paranoid about getting sick," he said. "People come in crying afraid they're going to die."
Stanley, meanwhile, has been seeing "a lot of emotional distress" in patients at East Hill since July. Most of it is due to isolation, she said, which is why some of the most common advice she gives is to stay connected with family and friends by phone or social media. Stanley also suggests aiming to get the proper amounts of sleep and exercise despite the disruption of quarantine. Though that advice may sound easy, she said, the key is motivating oneself to follow it despite the pandemic's suspension of social norms.
Stanley, who came to East Hill from Helio Health in Syracuse, said she also tries to let isolated patients know what activities are still available in the community, such as the Auburn YMCA being open.
"Even if you're just getting out of the house for a little while and taking a small walk, it allows for some socialization," she said.
With families, many of whom she sees at East Hill's Summit Pediatrics, Stanley emphasizes the need for routine. Not only does that improve communication and help children stay focused — especially if they're learning at home — but routine also makes things feel a little more normal as the pandemic continues.
"We just like to stay connected and stay on top when it comes to primary care and mental health services," she said.
